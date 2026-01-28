‘I won’t be their coach’: How Hazel Keech helped Yuvraj Singh break his father Yograj’s cycle of strict parenting

Speaking about fatherhood, Yuvraj Singh credited his wife, actor Hazel Keech, for helping him build a strong bond with their children.

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel KeechYuvraj Singh talks about his family. (Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)

Anyone who follows cricketer Yuvraj Singh knows that his childhood was far from ordinary. With his parents Yograj Singh and Shabnam Singh separating early on and an extremely strict father who, in his own words, “didn’t allow me to play anything apart from cricket,” Yuvraj grew up under immense pressure. While the discipline shaped him into an exceptional cricketer, it also instilled in him a deep desire to become the kind of parent he never had — one who could give his children the experiences he longed for as a child. In a recent conversation with Sania Mirza on Serving It Up With Sania, Yuvraj opened up about the struggles his family faced, especially the hardships endured by his mother in the early days.

‘My mother suffered a lot’

“I saw my mom suffer a lot. I won’t get into details about why and what happened, but she was living with her parents. The day I got my first cheque, it was an amazing feeling to finally provide for the woman who had protected me all these years — to give something back to her and a space she could finally call her own,” he shared.

‘Things I wish I had done with my parents’

Speaking about fatherhood, the former Indian all-rounder credited his wife, actor Hazel Keech, for helping him build a strong bond with their children. “My relationship with my children is great, and I give full credit to Hazel for that. When they were born, I was hesitant to change nappies or feed them milk. But she encouraged me, saying that doing these things would strengthen my bond with the kids,” he said.

Admitting that sharing responsibilities changed everything, Yuvraj added, “She was right. Now, even if I don’t see my kids for a month, we talk every day. They miss me and I miss them.”

Reflecting on his own upbringing, he said, “There are times when you feel your parents weren’t there in certain moments. I sometimes think about things I wish I had done with my parents — like going to theme parks or picnics. They didn’t know better back then, but we do now.”

‘Hazel stood by me during my hard times’

Yuvraj also spoke fondly about Hazel Keech, the woman he pursued for a long time before they finally fell in love.

When asked if it was true that Hazel initially had no idea about his stardom, he joked, “Hazel still doesn’t have much idea about who I am.” He added with a laugh, “She knew my name, but she wasn’t impressed. She was more like, ‘So what, you hit six sixes?’ But I was a handful.”

Explaining why he was drawn to her, Yuvraj said, “I like meeting someone who doesn’t know who I am or what I do — just meeting one-on-one. If someone is already mesmerised by your career, you don’t know what’s real. I think that’s why Hazel didn’t want to meet me initially. She thought I was just after her. When I finally met her, I told her I wanted a future and that this wasn’t casual.”

Grateful for her support during his toughest phase, he added, “She stood by me during my hard times, and that’s one of the biggest reasons we are together. I respect that deeply.”

‘Hazel has a manly laugh’

When asked about Hazel’s funniest trait, Yuvraj smiled and said, “Her laugh.” Explaining further, he joked, “She has a manly laugh. That’s what makes it really funny.”

When Sania playfully warned him about the possible consequences, Yuvraj quipped, “The best part is, this statement actually makes her laugh.”

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in 2016 and are parents to two kids.

