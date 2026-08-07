‘Haven’t met Shah Rukh Khan since Dunki,’ says co-actor: ‘I send messages via his manager’

Actor Vikram Kochhar, who played Balinder “Buggu” Lakhanpal in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, has spoken about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. Having spent nearly two years shooting with the superstar for the 2023 film, Kochhar said what impressed him most was the humility and kindness he displayed on set. He described him as one of the most grounded people he has ever met.

Speaking on the Galatta India podcast, Kochhar revealed that while he occasionally sends him birthday wishes through his manager, he has not met him since Dunki wrapped.

When asked whether he stays in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, Vikram admitted that approaching the actor isn’t easy because of his busy schedule.

“I also want to know more about him. I haven’t met him after Dunki. It’s a little difficult to approach him. How do you just go up to someone like him? I occasionally send him messages through his manager—birthday wishes and things like that,” he said.

The actor added that simply being remembered by someone of Shah Rukh’s stature means a lot to him.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate. Shah Rukh Khan has worked with so many people, and the fact that someone like me can say I’ve worked with him is a blessing. My name is now among the people who have worked with him. We spent nearly two years together during Dunki, and the fact that he still remembers you and shows that consideration means a lot.”

‘The biggest thing is that he hasn’t forgotten you’

Vikram said it would be natural for someone as busy as Shah Rukh Khan to forget people, which is why he values the superstar’s warmth even more.

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“He’s such a busy man. It’s only natural to forget people. If he hasn’t forgotten you then that is a big thing.”

When asked if he had ever visited Mannat after Dunki, Vikram said he never made a special effort to do so.

“No. I don’t want anything like that. He has worked incredibly hard to build such a beautiful home. If I ever get the opportunity, I will definitely go. But I don’t want to make an extra effort just to visit Mannat. I haven’t felt the need to do that.”

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‘I’ve never seen him belittle anyone’

Calling Shah Rukh Khan “a gem of a person”, Vikram said what impresses him most is the superstar’s ability to remain humble despite achieving extraordinary success.

“Shah Rukh sir is a gem of a person. He is a very good human being. What surprises me the most is how grounded he has remained. I often wonder how much he must have studied and how deeply he understands the world to stay so humble. It’s very difficult to maintain that balance between success and humility.”

Vikram went on to say that in all the time he spent with Shah Rukh, he never saw him disrespect or look down upon anyone.

“I have never seen him humiliate or belittle anyone. Even when he jokes about someone, like at an award show, it’s obvious that it’s all in good humour. There is no arrogance in him.”

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He contrasted Shah Rukh’s attitude with that of some younger actors.

“Sometimes you see people who have become actors just three or four years ago, and they already have an air of arrogance. But I’ve never seen that in Shah Rukh Khan.”

When Shah Rukh celebrated Vikram’s birthday on set

This isn’t the first time Vikram Kochhar has spoken warmly about Shah Rukh Khan. In a 2024 interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor shared how the superstar’s thoughtful gestures left a lasting impression on him during the making of Dunki.

Recalling one memorable incident, Vikram said Shah Rukh surprised him with a birthday celebration after an overnight shoot.

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“We were shooting an underwater sequence the entire night, and it was my birthday the next day. We were working till around 3 or 4 am when someone came and said, ‘Sir is calling.’ When I went there, I saw three cakes on a table and Shah Rukh was standing in the middle. We couldn’t record anything because we were on set, but he made sure he was there to celebrate with me. He even hugged me.”

Vikram also remembered filming in Budapest while battling a 103-degree fever. After completing an emotionally demanding scene, he received unexpected praise and a hug from Shah Rukh.

About Vikram Kochhar and Dunki

Apart from Dunki, Vikram has appeared in films and series such as Kesari, Tripling, Mili, Choona, Aashram and The Great Indian Murder.

Dunki, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Anil Grover.