Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Have you seen Kiara Advani’s first ever commercial? It features her along with her mom

Kiara Advani started her career when she was just eight months old, and here's her first commercial.

kiara baby ad ewith momKiara Advani's first ever commercial was with her mother much before she became an actor. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

We have seen Kiara Advani doing promising roles in films like Kabir Singh, Guilty, and Shershaah, among others. The actor made her acting debut in the comedy film Fugly. She then played MS Dhoni’s wife in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. But Kiara Advani’s fans will love to see an old television commercial of the actor, which she did when she was just eight months old.

The advertisement was for a baby product and the baby is none other than actor Kiara Advani. The ad is also special as her mother is also a part of it.

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fans call them ‘soulmates’ as Shershaah couple appears in new ad: ‘Will be the happiest person to hear wedding news’

Back in the year 2016, Kiara herself shared the old video. Baby Kiara can be seen playing and her mother is seen as a doctor in the ad who chooses the product being endorsed for her own child.

Kiara shared this ad on her social media on the occasion of Mother’s Day and captioned it, “Found this gem! My first ever advertisement with my mommy! Love you, Mumma, I am, because of you. #HappyMothersDay.”

See Kiara Advani’s first-ever commercial here:

In the other news, Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, are said to tie the knot later this year. Sidharth and Kiara, co-stars from last year’s acclaimed film Shershaah, have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The couple, however, has never confirmed their relationship. Even when questioned on Koffee With Karan, they stuck to their guns.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 09:53:10 pm
