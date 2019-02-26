Toggle Menu
Haven’t discussed a film with Vidya Balan: Pradeep Sarkarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/have-not-discussed-a-film-with-vidya-balan-pradeep-sarkar-5601487/

Haven’t discussed a film with Vidya Balan: Pradeep Sarkar

Pradeep Sarkar, who last helmed Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela, will soon announce a film project. Earlier there were reports that the director has approached Vidya Balan for a film on Binodini Dasi, a 19th century courtesan, who went on to reign the theatre scene in Kolkata for a decade.

vidya balan in pradeep sarkar's parineeta
Vidya Balan in a still from the Pradeep Sarkar film Parineeta

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar says he is still waiting for the right script to approach actor Vidya Balan, who made her debut with his film Parineeta in 2005.

There were reports that the director has approached her for a film on Binodini Dasi, a 19th century courtesan, who went on to reign the theatre scene in Kolkata for a decade.

When asked about that, Sarkar said he hasn’t discussed that project with Vidya.

“In fact, we had discussed a film called Devi Chaudhurani long time back, not now. But nothing happened on that front. As of now, I have not really discussed a new idea with her. I haven’t come up with a subject like that,” Sarkar told PTI.

The filmmaker, who last helmed Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela, will soon announce a film project.

“I am working on two-three scripts and projects together. I am running really mad handling them. I will soon make an announcement on what I’m working on.”

Sarkar has currently shot Neel Samandar, a music video featuring Richa Chadha and Ankit D’souza. Backed by Dancing Shadows Productions, the video was shot in Andaman islands.

The filmmaker said shooting the video, in which Richa features as an Andaman tribe member, was challenging.

Advertising

“It was extremely tough to shoot in Andaman. No one has really shot there so the overall infrastructure, we had to do. We took all we could from Mumbai and other places to set it up there. It was really challenging to pull this off.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IAF air strike in Pakistan: Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Hema Malini and others applaud IAF
2 Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar join PM Narendra Modi biopic
3 Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland