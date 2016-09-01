Have different definition of comeback: Sonali Bendre

Actress Sonali Bendre thinks she has a different meaning of a comeback. Actress Sonali Bendre thinks she has a different meaning of a comeback.

Actress Sonali Bendre thinks she has a different meaning of a comeback.

“Yet nothing has tempted me to make a return on big screen. I don’t know.. I think everybody has a different definition of comeback. I don’t think I went anywhere. I am very much in public eye with all the phases I’ve been,” she said at the product launch of ‘Oriflame’ beauty care.

“When we talk about television, I did it just after ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ while nobody was doing television. So for me, who did what or anyone else is doing it or not, is not at all important. I’ve always done what I felt like doing,” she added.

The 41-year-old actress said: “I come from a very middle class Maharashtrian family where nobody is attached to films. Therefore, as per my family concerned, it was shocking for me to be in the industry and I am glad to be here. I’ve never been the follower. When I feel like it, I will be there. If I like the script which will compel me to go out of my comfort zone, I will do it.”

Asked for three tips she would like to give to homemakers,, Sonali said: “I respect that term housewife as my mother was a housewife and she did a great job. This is the most difficult job to do. Having said that, I would say that find a little time for yourself and it is very important. Be it for your body or your skin. Caring yourself will make you feel better and happier. A happy wife and a mother makes a happy family too.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App