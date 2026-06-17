Haunted 3D leads at box office with Rs 13.35 cr; Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata struggle

Last Friday, a buffet of films was served to the audience. With four releases, not only did the screen share get divided, but too many choices also left the audience torn about which films to watch. Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor released on 12th June. However, it is Mimoh Chakraborty starrer Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past which seems to be emerging as the winner with its box office run. According to a report by Sacnilk, on day 5, the film collected another Rs 2 crore across 4,332 shows, taking its total net collection to Rs 13.35 crores and total gross collection to Rs 15.67 crores.
Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor box office collection
Interestingly, while Haunted has been performing exceptionally well, Imtiaz Ali and Kangana’s films are yet to earn Rs 10 crore each. According to Sacnilk, Imtiaz Ali’s film earned Rs 1.90 crores on Tuesday across 2020 shows. Main Vaapas Aaunga’s net India total now stands at Rs 8.30 crores, while its total gross collection stands at Rs 9.88 crores. As for Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the film earned Rs 65 lakhs on Tuesday across 1693 shows, taking its total net India collection to Rs 5.55 crores and gross collection to Rs 6.60 crores.
Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor has struggled the most in this competition. The film collected Rs 46 lakhs across 65 shows, taking its net India total to Rs 4.41 crores and gross total to Rs 5.26 crores. On Tuesday, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past had an overall occupancy of 17.12 percent, while Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s overall occupancy was 14.97 percent, while Governor’s overall occupancy stood at 14.78 percent. With strong word of mouth, Main Vaapas Aaunga saw a spike in its occupancy. On Tuesday, the film’s overall occupancy was 31.97 percent.
About Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor
Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt; it stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in important roles. Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali; the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in important roles. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed by Manoj Tapadia and stars Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Prakash Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey in important roles. Governor has been directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and stars Manoj Bajpayee and Madhoo Shah in important roles.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More