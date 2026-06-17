Haunted 3D leads at box office with Rs 13.35 cr; Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata struggle

Last Friday, a buffet of films was served to the audience. With four releases, not only did the screen share get divided, but too many choices also left the audience torn about which films to watch. Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor released on 12th June. However, it is Mimoh Chakraborty starrer Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past which seems to be emerging as the winner with its box office run. According to a report by Sacnilk, on day 5, the film collected another Rs 2 crore across 4,332 shows, taking its total net collection to Rs 13.35 crores and total gross collection to Rs 15.67 crores.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor box office collection

Interestingly, while Haunted has been performing exceptionally well, Imtiaz Ali and Kangana’s films are yet to earn Rs 10 crore each. According to Sacnilk, Imtiaz Ali’s film earned Rs 1.90 crores on Tuesday across 2020 shows. Main Vaapas Aaunga’s net India total now stands at Rs 8.30 crores, while its total gross collection stands at Rs 9.88 crores. As for Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the film earned Rs 65 lakhs on Tuesday across 1693 shows, taking its total net India collection to Rs 5.55 crores and gross collection to Rs 6.60 crores.

Also Read: Haunted 2 box office surpasses Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata; earns Rs 11.55 cr

Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor has struggled the most in this competition. The film collected Rs 46 lakhs across 65 shows, taking its net India total to Rs 4.41 crores and gross total to Rs 5.26 crores. On Tuesday, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past had an overall occupancy of 17.12 percent, while Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s overall occupancy was 14.97 percent, while Governor’s overall occupancy stood at 14.78 percent. With strong word of mouth, Main Vaapas Aaunga saw a spike in its occupancy. On Tuesday, the film’s overall occupancy was 31.97 percent.

About Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt; it stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in important roles. Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali; the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in important roles. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed by Manoj Tapadia and stars Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Prakash Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey in important roles. Governor has been directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and stars Manoj Bajpayee and Madhoo Shah in important roles.

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All four films have a theatrical release on 12th June 2026.