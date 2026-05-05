Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past teaser: Mimoh Chakraborty returns in Vikram Bhatt’s horror sequel; netizens call it ‘India’s first AI movie’

Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D hit screens in 2011. The film, which starred Mimoh Chakraborty, turned out to be a surprise success and, over time, gained a cult following, thanks in large part to repeated viewings on satellite television. Now, the filmmaker is back with a sequel to the horror film, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, whose teaser was launched today.

Clocking in at just over a minute, the teaser begins with Mimoh setting out on a journey, with a voiceover suggesting that even he is unsure why he is travelling or what he is searching for. He is seen traversing multiple landscapes, from deserts to hilltops, before his car halts at a deserted, mysterious palace.