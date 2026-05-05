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Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past teaser: Mimoh Chakraborty returns in Vikram Bhatt’s horror sequel; netizens call it ‘India’s first AI movie’
The teaser of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past showcases Mimoh Chakraborty’s character visiting a mysterious place that is haunted by a ghost.
Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D hit screens in 2011. The film, which starred Mimoh Chakraborty, turned out to be a surprise success and, over time, gained a cult following, thanks in large part to repeated viewings on satellite television. Now, the filmmaker is back with a sequel to the horror film, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, whose teaser was launched today.
Clocking in at just over a minute, the teaser begins with Mimoh setting out on a journey, with a voiceover suggesting that even he is unsure why he is travelling or what he is searching for. He is seen traversing multiple landscapes, from deserts to hilltops, before his car halts at a deserted, mysterious palace.
As the teaser moves inside the palace, a series of strange paranormal activities unfold, accompanied by eerie screams. Eventually, Mimoh’s character appears to be searching for the reason behind these occurrences. The teaser also introduces the female lead, Chetna Pandey, whose character is also on the run from the ghost. In one sequence, the two hide under a bed, only for Chetna to be attacked at the end of the teaser.
Interestingly, while the teaser does not reveal much about the plot, it has sparked mixed reactions online. Since its release, many fans have expressed disappointment over the heavy use of AI in the visuals. Several comments on YouTube reflect both mockery and criticism. One comment read, “India’s First Ai movie…”, while another said, “Haunted 3D❎, Haunted AI✅”. A third user wrote, “You can’t fix something that was broken from the start.. No matter how dark you make the trailer, we still see the terrible background and the ai generated ghosts are a cherry on top.”
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At the same time, some viewers expressed nostalgia for the original film. One comment read, “Vibes of the original were unique”, while another said, “Old Vikram Bhatt movies were gems.”
Apart from Mimoh Chakraborty, the film also stars Hemant Pandey, Gaurav Bajpayee, Praneet Bhatt, Chetna Pandey, and Shruti Prakash in key roles. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja, and is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It is slated for a June 12 release.
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