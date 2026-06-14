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Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Mimoh film crosses Rs 5 cr mark
Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 2: The film's cumulative gross collection in India stands at Rs 6.78 crore, while its total India net collection has reached Rs 5.75 crore after two days in theatres.
Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is enjoying a strong run at the box office. While the other major releases this Friday, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, are still hovering around the Rs 3 crore mark, the Mimoh Chakraborty-starrer delivered an impressive performance on its second day.
Trade tracker Sacnilk shared that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected Rs 3.25 crore net across 3,770 shows on Saturday. These earnings mark a healthy 30% growth over its opening day collection of Rs 2.50 crore net, indicating positive audience traction. With this, the film’s cumulative gross collection in India stands at Rs 6.78 crore, while its total India net collection has reached Rs 5.75 crore after two days in theatres.
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.38% on Day 2. The film began the day with 8.67% occupancy in the morning shows and witnessed gradual growth as the day progressed, posting 15.00% in the afternoon and 16.25% in the evening. Night shows performed the best with an occupancy of 20.92%.
The film’s box-office performance has also surprised trade experts, with Taran Adarsh calling it the “biggest surprise” among recent Hindi releases. Taran took to X to post, “NO BOGO – NO DISCOUNT OFFERS – YET, ‘HAUNTED 3D’ SCORES – SHOCKS THE INDUSTRY… Boxoffice can be highly unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this business… #Haunted3D springs the biggest surprise, emerging as the No. 1 opener among ALL new #Hindi releases as well as #Hindi holdover titles. The film had to struggle for screens and shows initially, but as the day progressed and the audience response became evident, additional shows continued to be added. The business in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, in particular, has been very good…”
He added, “The opening day numbers, despite limited showcasing, once again prove that the audience’s verdict is the final verdict. Importantly, there were NO discounted tickets or BOGO offers in play, yet the film has successfully found its audience.”
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