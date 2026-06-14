Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Mimoh film crosses Rs 5 cr mark

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt’s film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.38% on Day 2.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is enjoying a strong run at the box office. While the other major releases this Friday, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, are still hovering around the Rs 3 crore mark, the Mimoh Chakraborty-starrer delivered an impressive performance on its second day.

Trade tracker Sacnilk shared that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected Rs 3.25 crore net across 3,770 shows on Saturday. These earnings mark a healthy 30% growth over its opening day collection of Rs 2.50 crore net, indicating positive audience traction. With this, the film’s cumulative gross collection in India stands at Rs 6.78 crore, while its total India net collection has reached Rs 5.75 crore after two days in theatres.