Haunted 2 outperforms Imtiaz Ali, Kangana Ranaut releases, earns Rs 2.5 cr

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 1: Back in 2011, when Vikram Bhatt released Haunted 3D, the film went on to become a major success on satellite television and developed a loyal following over the years. Fifteen years later, the filmmaker has returned with its sequel, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, which hit theatres on Friday and has opened beyond expectations at the box office.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the horror film earned an estimated Rs 2.5 crore net on its opening day, while its gross collection stood at Rs 2.95 crore. The film was screened across 2,907 shows nationwide and recorded an overall occupancy of 15.7 percent. Going by the language-wise breakdown, the Hindi version contributed the lion’s share of the earnings, grossing Rs 2.85 crore, while the Telugu version added around Rs 6 lakh.