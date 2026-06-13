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Haunted 2 outperforms Imtiaz Ali, Kangana Ranaut releases, earns Rs 2.5 cr
Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 1: The film has emerged as the biggest opener of the week, surpassing the latest releases from Imtiaz Ali, Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee.
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 1: Back in 2011, when Vikram Bhatt released Haunted 3D, the film went on to become a major success on satellite television and developed a loyal following over the years. Fifteen years later, the filmmaker has returned with its sequel, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, which hit theatres on Friday and has opened beyond expectations at the box office.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the horror film earned an estimated Rs 2.5 crore net on its opening day, while its gross collection stood at Rs 2.95 crore. The film was screened across 2,907 shows nationwide and recorded an overall occupancy of 15.7 percent. Going by the language-wise breakdown, the Hindi version contributed the lion’s share of the earnings, grossing Rs 2.85 crore, while the Telugu version added around Rs 6 lakh.
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The opening is significantly better than several of Vikram Bhatt’s recent releases. Tumko Meri Kasam had opened to just Rs 15 lakh, while 1921 collected Rs 1.56 crore on its first day. More notably, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has emerged as the biggest opener among this week’s releases.
The film comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which grossed Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which earned Rs 1 crore, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor which grossed around Rs 90 lakh on its opening day.
What makes the performance even more noteworthy is that the film also outperformed several major Hollywood releases currently playing in India. Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day opened to Rs 1.8 crore, while the much-anticipated Backrooms, which finally arrived in theatres this Friday, collected Rs 73 lakh on its first day. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film witnesses further growth over the weekend and adds substantially to its box office tally.
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