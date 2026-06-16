Haunted 2 box office surpasses Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata; earns Rs 11.55 cr

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past is doing better than heavily promoted films like Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga all released in theatres this past weekend, but surprisingly, the film that has raced past all of these is Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 2.

On Monday (day 4), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata saw a major 63.9 percent drop in its box office collection. According to a report in Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 65 lakh across 1866 shows on Monday, taking its net India total to Rs 4.90 crores.

Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga made more money on its fourth day, Rs 1.25 crore, as compared to its opening day, when it earned Rs 1.15 crore. The film’s nett collection currently stands at Rs 6.75 crore, which is the lowest total for any Imtiaz Ali film so far. Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor earned Rs 50 lakh on its fourth day, and its current box office collection currently stands at Rs 3.95 crore.