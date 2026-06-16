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Haunted 2 box office surpasses Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata; earns Rs 11.55 cr
Despite minimal promotions Haunted 2 has surpassed the box office collections of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga all released in theatres this past weekend, but surprisingly, the film that has raced past all of these is Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 2.
On Monday (day 4), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata saw a major 63.9 percent drop in its box office collection. According to a report in Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 65 lakh across 1866 shows on Monday, taking its net India total to Rs 4.90 crores.
Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga made more money on its fourth day, Rs 1.25 crore, as compared to its opening day, when it earned Rs 1.15 crore. The film’s nett collection currently stands at Rs 6.75 crore, which is the lowest total for any Imtiaz Ali film so far. Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor earned Rs 50 lakh on its fourth day, and its current box office collection currently stands at Rs 3.95 crore.
Haunted 2, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, has surpassed all the aforementioned films. On its fourth day, the film earned Rs 2.20 crore, and it current box office stands at Rs 11.55 crore. Haunted 2 had 4,573 shows on its fourth day with the filmr egistering an overall occupancy of 13.94 percent. The film had the mximum number of shows in Delhi-NCR where it played around 400 shows. Mumbai and Kolkata region both had over 100 shows each. The film released amid miminal promotions.
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It is yet to be seen if Haunted will be able to sustain the momentum it has gathered against the seemingly more popular films. The film is a part of the Haunted franchise, which started in 2011, with the same leading actor.
Mimoh was last seen in the 2025 Netflix show Khakee The Bengal Chapter. In the movies, his last project was the 2023 film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He is the son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.
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