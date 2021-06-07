Haseen Dillruba teaser: Taapsee Pannu is caught in a game of love, lust and deceit

Actors Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are caught in the game of love and betrayal in their upcoming film Haseen Dillruba. The makers on Monday revealed the first teaser of the film, hinting that the audience can expect an edgy love triangle, with the uniqueness of Kanika Dhillon’s screenplay.

Haseen Dillruba teaser shows Taapsee and Vikrant as a married couple, her bond with Harshvardhan and how the lives of all three get intertwined, eventually leading to the murder of one of them. It points at a story exploring the three shades of love – lust, obsession and deceit.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life-novel or find her innocence?”

Netflix had revealed that Haseen Dillruba will have a direct release on the streaming platform on July 2. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film has been produced by Aanand L Rai through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. Amit Trivedi has scored its music.

Speaking about the murder mystery, director Vinil Mathew said, “I have always been interested in stories that explore the various dynamics of human relationships . Haseen Dillruba is one such edgy story, written beautifully by Kanika Dhillon. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a stellar cast, Colour yellow productions and T- series. I’m really looking forward to sharing it with the world on Netflix.”

Haseen Dillruba was earlier set to release on September 18 last year, but got pushed due to the spread of the coronavirus.