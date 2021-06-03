Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu film to release on Netflix, actor calls it ‘ultimate kaunspiracy’

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up to meet us as Haseen Dillruba. The makers of the upcoming thriller on Thursday announced that the movie will have its digital release on Netflix on July 2. Taapsee, along with the team revealed the news with a short clip of the film’s title montage on social media.

Captioning the video as, “Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy,” Taapsee gave us a glimpse into the world of Haseen Dillruba, which has been directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Taapsee and Kanika had previously collaborated in Manmarziyaan where she played the role of Rumi. In a previous poster which was unveiled in December 2020, we see Taapsee’s blood-stained feet as her caption read, “I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it”. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba 🌹. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres.”

Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is producing the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

Rai had previously said in a statement, “Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script.”

Harshvardhan Rane had on Tuesday shared two clicks from the set of Haseen Dillruba, expressing his excitement for the upcoming film. In his caption, we wrote, “Very excited about JUNE as it will be all about #HaseenDillruba on @netflix_in in a month or two (official date yet to be announced). My first film with #netflix. I dont know how i even got selected for this film as it has two of the best actors in the country! Guess i should thank my director @polyvynil and @cypplofficial.”

While one photo is a still of Harshvardhan with Taapsee from the film, the other one is a BTS.

Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of Haseen Dillruba, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year, but got pushed due to the spread of the coronavirus.