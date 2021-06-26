scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Latest news

Haseen Dillruba song Milaa Yun: Taapsee-Vikrant track will instantly make a place in your playlist

Haseen Dillruba's latest song Milaa Yun is sure to win your heart. The song features Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey and reflects their bond in the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2021 12:00:09 pm
Taapsee Pannu Vikrant MasseyTaapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey feature in Haseen Dillruba song 'Mila Yun.' (Photo: T-Series/YouTube)

Featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, Haseen Dilruba’s song Milaa Yun is out. The song gives a glimpse into the kind of bond Taapsee and Vikrant’s characters share in the film. We see Rishu (Vikrant) and Rani (Taapsee) finding friends in each other but soon there comes a twist as Rani sees Rishu with someone else. This one’s a soothing track, which is instantly likeable and is sure to make way into your playlist.

This song has been sung by Yashita Sharma and Abhay Jodhpurkar. It has been composed by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics have been written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

Haseen Dillruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew, marks Taapsee’s first project with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Talking about Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu said in a statement, “It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is candy in an actor’s hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here.”

Vikrant Massey said Haseen Dillruba is the perfect mix of “humour, quirk, revenge and romance.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel itself and learn important life lessons from our beloved Pandit Ji,” he said.

Haseen Dillruba will release on July 2 on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai dreamy baby shower
Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower is sugar, spice and everything nice

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 26: Latest News

Advertisement