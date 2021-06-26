Haseen Dillruba song Milaa Yun: Taapsee-Vikrant track will instantly make a place in your playlist

Featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, Haseen Dilruba’s song Milaa Yun is out. The song gives a glimpse into the kind of bond Taapsee and Vikrant’s characters share in the film. We see Rishu (Vikrant) and Rani (Taapsee) finding friends in each other but soon there comes a twist as Rani sees Rishu with someone else. This one’s a soothing track, which is instantly likeable and is sure to make way into your playlist.

This song has been sung by Yashita Sharma and Abhay Jodhpurkar. It has been composed by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics have been written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

Haseen Dillruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew, marks Taapsee’s first project with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Talking about Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu said in a statement, “It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is candy in an actor’s hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here.”

Vikrant Massey said Haseen Dillruba is the perfect mix of “humour, quirk, revenge and romance.”

“I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel itself and learn important life lessons from our beloved Pandit Ji,” he said.

Haseen Dillruba will release on July 2 on Netflix.