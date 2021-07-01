scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Haseen Dillruba new promo: CID tries to solve murder ‘Kaunspiracy’

The latest promotional video of Haseen Dillruba features Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, and Narendra Gupta. All of them help Aditya Srivastava's Kishore Rawat to demystify the 'Kaunspiracy' behind Rishu's murder.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 7:04:15 pm
Haseen dillruba netflixThe latest promo of Haseen Dillruba features team CID.

A day ahead of its release, the makers of Haseen Dillruba have called in ACP Pradyuman to find out if Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) is involved in her husband Rishu’s (Vikrant Massey) murder. In a promotional video, we see the team of iconic TV show CID helping their teammate, played by Aditya Srivastava, solve Rishu’s murder mystery.

The video features Dayanand Shetty as Anand, Shivaji Satam as Ajinkya Sir and Narendra Gupta as Kamthe. All of them help Aditya Srivastava’s Kishore Rawat to demystify the ‘Kaunspiracy’ behind Rishu’s murder in a small town.

In the video, Rawat believes Rani is involved in the murder of her husband Rishu, but has no evidence. Shivaji Satam, in his peculiar style, asks, “evidence mitaa diye gaye Rawat? Rani bhabhi victim hai ya culprit? (Rawat, is the evidence destroyed? Is Rani a victim or culprit?)” He calls it the ‘ultimate kaunspiracy’ and asks Rawat to find out further details about Rani.

Also read |‘We’re all rejects’: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey say they were thrown out of movies, got to know through media

Just like the trailer, here too we see Taapsee Pannu’s Rani Kashyap quoting pulp fiction writer Dinesh Pandit and saying every story has a different perspective, depending on who is narrating the story. Though the trailer put only Rani and her lover Neel (Hatshvardhan Rane) under the scanner, this promotional video also raises suspicion about Rishu’s best friend Afzar, played by Ashish Verma.

Haseen Dillruba was earlier set for a theatrical release. However, it was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions will now premiere on July 2 on Netflix.

