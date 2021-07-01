scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Most Read

Has Lisa Haydon welcomed her third baby?

Lisa Haydon's comment suggests that she has welcomed her third baby. She had earlier announced that her baby was due in June.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 9:30:48 pm
lisa haydonLooks like Lisa Haydon has welcomed her third baby. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Actor-model Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy in February 2021, and it looks like she has now welcomed her third baby. One of the comments on Lisa’s latest post asked her about her third baby and Lisa replied that the baby was in her arms.

“Hey can you tell me please where’s your 3 tiny baby?” asked the follower to which Lisa replied, “In my arms.”

lisa haydon It looks like Lisa Haydon has welcomed her baby girl.

A couple of weeks ago, Lisa Haydon had shared several photos from her baby shower.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Lisa had announced her third pregnancy with a video on Instagram where she asked her son Zack, “What is inside mummy’s tummy, Zack?” and Zack exclaimed, “Baby sister!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon got married to Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple welcomed their oldest son Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in 2020. While announcing her third pregnancy, Lisa announced that it was a girl. She had also mentioned in the caption, “#3 Coming this June.”

Lisa was last seen as a judge on MTV’s India’s Next Top Model.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor old vacation photo friends Tanisha Santoshi, Sharan Sharma
Janhvi Kapoor will give you wanderlust with her vacation photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement