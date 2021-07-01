Has Lisa Haydon welcomed her third baby?

Looks like Lisa Haydon has welcomed her third baby. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Actor-model Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy in February 2021, and it looks like she has now welcomed her third baby. One of the comments on Lisa’s latest post asked her about her third baby and Lisa replied that the baby was in her arms.

“Hey can you tell me please where’s your 3 tiny baby?” asked the follower to which Lisa replied, “In my arms.”

It looks like Lisa Haydon has welcomed her baby girl. It looks like Lisa Haydon has welcomed her baby girl.

A couple of weeks ago, Lisa Haydon had shared several photos from her baby shower.

Lisa had announced her third pregnancy with a video on Instagram where she asked her son Zack, “What is inside mummy’s tummy, Zack?” and Zack exclaimed, “Baby sister!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon got married to Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple welcomed their oldest son Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in 2020. While announcing her third pregnancy, Lisa announced that it was a girl. She had also mentioned in the caption, “#3 Coming this June.”

Lisa was last seen as a judge on MTV’s India’s Next Top Model.