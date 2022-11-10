scorecardresearch
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor disappointed by articles on his birthday: ‘All they talk about is the box office’

Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor started his journey as an actor in 2016 with the film Mirzya.

Harshvarrdhan KapoorActor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor had some strong opinions about the media image of his films. (Photo: Instagram/harshvarrdhankapoor)

Actor Harshvarddhan Kapoor is four films old in the film industry and is proud of the every project he has done, irrespective of the box office collections. Perhaps that is why the actor got upset when he read articles on his birthday, which highlighted only the poor commercial outcome of his films Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The actor said that it is important to also write about how good a story is.

Harshvarrdhan, son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita, is also the brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor. He was last seen in digital release film Thar where he shared screenspace with father Anil.

Also Read |Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says that buying Lamborghini is tough while doing arthouse cinema

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on November 9, tweeted later on the same day, “On my birthday I’ve seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where the summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like bhavesh joshi ak Vs ak ray and thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of bjs n mirzya.”

The actor went on to add in another tweet, “Its almost like they’re completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality and only judge an artist by money made. This sets the precedent for future generations. Don’t expect other people to take risks with their choices if this outdated/regressive reporting continues.”

 

Hardhvarrdhan’s debut with Mirzya was considered a dream debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra helming the project. The 31-year-old, who also assisted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in his 2015 film Bombay Velvet, later explored various other genres like superhero and neo western action thriller.

Even though he is comes from an affluent family with his father being a star, the actor once revealed in an interview with Mashable India that he doesn’t live off his parents’ money.

“I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff. It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don’t think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn’t work like that,” Harshvarrdhan said.

