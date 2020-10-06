Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

Harshvardhan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram)

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter on Monday to share the health update.

Harshvardhan said that after experiencing stomach ache and fever, he took a test for COVID-19 to rule out infection and he tested positive. The actor added that he is in isolation for ten days.

A note shared by Harshvardhan Rane read, “Hi lovely people, so I had fever and stomach ache, and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it’s mostly viral fever as lungs are super heathy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine Covid test just to rule it out. My Aarogya Setu app now says I am Covid positive! Okay then, guess its 10 days of isolation from here on. Had some good news for you guys but guess it will have to wait for 10 more days! So see you on the other side with some great news, and good health!!!”

Tested Corona Positive pic.twitter.com/nlXa7IAc3w — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 5, 2020

Rane added, “PS-please don’t worry and please please don’t send me ‘Whatsapp university’ remedies. Just send your love to the TAISH team.”

Harshvardhan Rane will next be seen in Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The ZEE5 release also stars Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

