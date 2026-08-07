Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh fuel dating rumours with matching vacation photos

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have once again fuelled dating rumours after sharing strikingly similar photos, seemingly from a vacation in Panshet near Pune.

The actors took to Instagram to share photos from their getaway. While the pictures were clicked from different angles, they were clearly taken at the same location, fuelling speculation that the two are in a romantic relationship.

Harshvardhan Rane’s post featured him preparing tea and cooking eggs, along with glimpses of the Airbnb where he was staying.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, meanwhile, shared photos of herself enjoying tea, with two cups placed on the table. Another picture showed someone cooking omelettes on what appeared to be the same pan and gas stove seen in Harshvardhan Rane’s post. The balcony in the background also looked identical, featuring lush greenery and a beige table.

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Eagle-eyed fans instantly spotted the similarities in their posts and pointed it out in the comments section. “Aap aur Harshvardhan ek sath,” a fan wrote. Another person commented, “I think another cup is for #imsanjeeda….. telling her latest post…” “Sanam Teri kasam2… harshavardhan is also there,” a third comment read. “So it means both are dating,” a user pointed out.

In 2023, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane sparked dating rumours after their matching Instagram posts from a holiday in Gir Forest went viral. They have previously worked together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama Taish (2020). In 2021, they collaborated again for the thriller Kun Faya Kun, directed by Kushan Nandy.

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Sanjeeda was previously married to Aamir Ali. They got divorced in 2021 after 9 years of marriage, and have a daughter together, who lives with her.