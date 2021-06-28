scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s mother Sunita on Ray: ‘Proud of it but meet me half way to my taste’

Harshvardhan Kapoor stars in the Vasan Bala-directed Spotlight, a segment in Netflix's four-part anthology Ray. His mother Sunita Kapoor shared her reaction to the movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 28, 2021 7:44:52 pm
sunit akpaoor harshvardhan kapoor rayHarshvardhan Kapoor's mother Sunita is proid of his work in Netflix anthology Ray. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, Sunita Kapoor/Instagram)

Harshvardhan Kapoor might be receiving praise from all quarters of the audience for his Netflix anthology Ray, but the sweetest appreciation has come from mother Sunita Kapoor, who on Monday said that the film left her overwhelmed.

Harshvardhan stars in the Vasan Bala-directed Spotlight, a segment in the four-part anthology. Spotlight also stars Radhika Madan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Spotlight is based on filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s short story of the same name.

Sunita Kapoor, in an Instagram post, wrote that she was proud that her son was carving a path in the industry doing the kind of work he believed in. Apart from the lavish praise, however, Sunita Kapoor also had a request from Harshvardhan– to make some movies that are closer to her “taste and sensibilities”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita)

“A little late to the party… I saw Spotlight yesterday and I am so proud and overwhelmed by the film and your performance. Glad you are creating an impact by following your path!!! More power to you. Love you ❤️ (but please can you meet me half way to my taste and sensibilities. )Please!” the doting mother wrote.

Harshvardhan made his Bollywood debut in 20156 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirziyan. He starred in Vikramditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi in 2018. Both the films didn’t do much for him. Ray, his third full-fledged screen outing, however, has gotten him recognition, both from audience and critics.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood: 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X