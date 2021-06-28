Harshvardhan Kapoor’s mother Sunita on Ray: ‘Proud of it but meet me half way to my taste’

Harshvardhan Kapoor might be receiving praise from all quarters of the audience for his Netflix anthology Ray, but the sweetest appreciation has come from mother Sunita Kapoor, who on Monday said that the film left her overwhelmed.

Harshvardhan stars in the Vasan Bala-directed Spotlight, a segment in the four-part anthology. Spotlight also stars Radhika Madan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Spotlight is based on filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s short story of the same name.

Sunita Kapoor, in an Instagram post, wrote that she was proud that her son was carving a path in the industry doing the kind of work he believed in. Apart from the lavish praise, however, Sunita Kapoor also had a request from Harshvardhan– to make some movies that are closer to her “taste and sensibilities”.

“A little late to the party… I saw Spotlight yesterday and I am so proud and overwhelmed by the film and your performance. Glad you are creating an impact by following your path!!! More power to you. Love you ❤️ (but please can you meet me half way to my taste and sensibilities. )Please!” the doting mother wrote.



Harshvardhan made his Bollywood debut in 20156 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirziyan. He starred in Vikramditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi in 2018. Both the films didn’t do much for him. Ray, his third full-fledged screen outing, however, has gotten him recognition, both from audience and critics.