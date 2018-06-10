Harshvardhan Kapoor on the Abhinav Bindra biopic: It is not a rags-to-riches story

Harshvardhan Kapoor will be next seen in the Abhinav Bindra biopic. Harshvardhan Kapoor will be next seen in the Abhinav Bindra biopic.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who will soon start preparing for his next project, the biopic on Abhinav Bindra, says the fact that the Olympic gold medallist came from a privileged background did not lessen his struggle to becoming a champion. The still-untitled project is based on Bindra’s autobiography — A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

“It is not a rags-to-riches story. He has had a certain privileged upbringing. But just because you are privileged doesn’t mean everything is easy. Also, because you have an access to a shooting range doesn’t mean you are going to go for Olympics and win a gold medal,” Harshvardhan told PTI.

The 27-year-old actor said the film, to be directed by Kannan Iyer, does not follow the conventional biopic plotline. “Most biopics are about the central character, but this a is about a relationship between a father and son as Bindra’s father played a big role in his growth. It is going to be a songless biopic, no lyrical tracks. We will just have a score,” he added.

Harshvardhan said he will start preparing for the film from next month and the team hopes to start the shoot by November. The project will also mark the young actor’s first on-screen collaboration with father Anil Kapoor and he is looking forward to working with the veteran.

“There is no nervousness. I am approaching it just like anything else. There is a certain kind of unpredictability. He is one of the best actors in the country. He is going to elevate my work a lot… It is going to be priceless,” Harshvardhan said.

