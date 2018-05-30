Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Harshvardhan Kapoor feels people are starved for new kind of films

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will release on June 1. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will release on June 1.

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, says people are starved for new kind of films. Harshvardhan was here with director Vikramditya Motwane at a shopping mall here on Tuesday to promote the film.

Asked what kind of movies he would like to feature in, the one-film-old actor said: “I think I am too new and I think this film will help me to reach out to more people. So, I am taking small steps. The idea is to try and do new films so that’s a more challenging road.

“It’s not always easy, but I think the audience is very intelligent and they want new films as they have seen same things so many times over and over again. I think as a young kid or guy, it’s my responsibility to do new kind of films because I think people are starved of it. So that’s what I am trying to do.”

Harshvardhan will be seen doing death-defying bike stunts and hand-to-hand combat scenes in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Was doing action in the film tough?

“It was very tough but not really because we loved the film and we believe in the film. We believe that people want new and innovative films. It’s a great privilege to get a chance to make those movies, so we have gone out there and done it. Now it’s for the people (to see), so we hope they like it,” the “Mirzya” actor added.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero revolves around a vigilante who fights against corruption.

Have you ever fought for injustice in personal life?

“No… But I think I do it in certain ways in my own life because I am trying to do something through the medium of films. Hopefully, this film turns out to be an important one and I truly believe that no film really changes your life but it definitely plants a seed in your head.

“I think films like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Pink’ have done it earlier, but what Vikram (Vikrmaditya Motwane) has managed to do is that he has managed to tell a very important story in a very entertaining way. I think being part of this film, I have become more aware about things.

“I also think twice before I break the law, not in a big way but in small way which we feel guilty of doing on day-to-day basis. So, after watching the film, hopefully people will resonate with the message of the film.”

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is an action film about a young man who wants to continue doing the right and challenge the wrong. During this journey, he discovers that he is destined to do bigger things, which will transform him from a common man into a superhero.

The film will release on June 1, clashing with Harshvardhan’s elder sister Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding.

