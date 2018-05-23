Harshvardhan Kapoor on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clashing with Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding: It’s a calculated move

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding are both releasing on June 1. Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding are both releasing on June 1.

When the release date of Harshvardhan Kapoor’s upcoming Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was postponed from May 25 to June 1, a number of trade pundits were left perplexed. As the same date also marks the release of the next production of Harshvardhan’s sister Rhea — Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. In times when makers are hellbent on avoiding a clash at the box office, the move came as a surprise to many.

But as Harshvardhan explains in an interview to Mid-day, the clash is a reason to celebrate for the Kapoor clan. “It’s a calculated and unemotional move. Let’s just say, Kapoors will take over that Friday,” says the actor. Explaining why he postponed the dates, he adds, “While our trailer released on May 2, we didn’t get the film’s music on time. Also, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane, the director) was still finishing the film. We didn’t expect Parmanu to release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It’s a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release.”

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which had been in the making for over five years, is being bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom productions. Directed by Motwane who has films like Lootera and Trapped to his credit, the film will mark a significant change in the kind of movies he has helmed. On the other hand, the girl gang drama Veere Di Wedding is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and also stars Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.

After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s starry wedding, the buzz around Kapoor family has increased manifold and both the films could be successful in converting it into box office numbers.

