Portrait of a Superhero

Harshvardhan Kapoor Harshvardhan Kapoor

Recently, during a conversation with Indianexpress.com, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor said about his character in his upcoming film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, “I relate to my character at one level because he is the same age as I am, a lad from Mumbai, who is experiencing these things around him and feels a certain way about it. I have witnessed the same things as well, although from a distance.”

Bollywood has not had a great relationship with the genre of vigilante dramas in the past, or for that matter, with even superhero films. As far as the former genre is concerned, movies such as Anil Kapoor’s Nayak, Kamal Haasan’s Indian and Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah are the only ones that stand out. When asked what Bhavesh Joshi… will bring to the table with respect to a vigilante drama, Kapoor said, “It is an original story, you will get the ‘why’ of it all. And unlike other vigilante flicks we have had in the past, this movie is rooted in reality. It does not have that dramatic or larger-than-life feel to it.”

He adds, “I had approached the script as an action-drama. I never really saw it as a superhero film, I was never really like ‘I am going to wear this suit and mask’. I just saw it as a story about an ordinary guy who finds himself in an extraordinary situation and decides to do something very brave about it.” The promos and posters of the film have an appearance that makes it look like the 1988 film Shahenshah and the recently released anti-hero movie Deadpool 2.

On this, Kapoor says, “It’s a neo-noir kind of action film set in Mumbai. It deals with real-world issues and real-world problems. The film has been inspired by movies like Arjun and Nayak.”

This is the first time Kapoor has worked with Lootera director Vikramaditya Motwane. When asked about the collaboration, Kapoor said, “It’s tough to work with Vikram as he demands a lot, but the results are great, you are always surprised. All I can say is that it was worth it.” The actor’s next project is the Abhinav Bindra biopic, where he will be bringing to big screen the life and times of the Olympic gold medalist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App