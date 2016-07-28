Harshvardhan Kapoor begins shooting Bhavesh Joshi

With Harshvardhan Kapoor in lead role Vikramditya Motwane’s much-delayed film, Bhavesh Joshi sets on floor. With Harshvardhan Kapoor in lead role Vikramditya Motwane’s much-delayed film, Bhavesh Joshi sets on floor.

Director Vikramditya Motwane’s much-delayed film, Bhavesh Joshi, is finally greenlit with Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan as its lead.

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who will be making his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, has already started shooting for his second film Bhavesh Joshi.

Harshvardhan, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and brother of fashionista Sonam Kapoor, shared a photograph on Instagram, which showed a collage of four images. The first two photographs showed a t-shirt which read: “Mera Bhavesh ayegaa (my Bhavesh will come) and postponed twice”.

The other two photographs showed the film’s director Vikramaditya Motwane wearing a black t-shirt having the caption: “Three years, three months, three weeks, six days later… Action!”

“Bhavesh Joshi, Vikramaditya Motwane finally, shootday, gameday…Here we go,” Harshvardhan captioned the image.

Harshvardhan also shared that the film is a “passion project”. “It’s Bhavesh Joshi shoot day ladies and gents, Vikramaditya Motwane’s passion project finally comes to life, a huge day for us,” he added.

“harshvardhankapoor#bhaveshjoshi #vikramadityamotwane #finaly #shootday #gameday @fuhsephantom here we go,” the young actor wrote alongside the collage.

The 25-year-old actor, whose first film Mirzya is yet to be released, today began shooting for the Phantom Films’ next.It is apparently about a Gujarati boy blessed with superpowers.

Vikram announced the project in 2013 and actor Imran Khan was supposed to play the lead role. Later, he got replaced by Sidharth Malhotra. Last year, however, the filmmaker said the project had to be shelved.

The project is being produced by Phantom Films. Motwane has earlier directed Udaan and Lootera.

(With IANS inputs)

