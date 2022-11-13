scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts down Twitter user who tells him to ‘stick to acting’: ‘You’re a nobody, no one will care…’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who made his debut with the 2016 film Mirzya, was last seen in the film, Thar, which was directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. The thriller released in May to positive reviews.

anil kapoor harshvardhan thar filmHarsh Varrdhan in Thar (Photo: Instagram/ Harsh Varrdhan)

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor snapped at a user who attacked him for his opinion on the Chelsea football team. The user told him to ‘stick to acting’. A person had tweeted, talking about the team, “Everything that could go wrong this season has gone wrong. We look like a shadow of the great team we were. So poor all season and especially last few games.”

Harsh replied, “Great when? Had a good run in the UCL with a favourable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that lead to the fan base thinking that group of players were better then they actually were.” A Twitter user responded to Harsh, “Man thinks Kante and James outperformed and isn’t a great player. There’s reason why you never succeeded as an actor. You should stick to acting mate…”

Also Read |Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says that buying Lamborghini is tough while doing arthouse cinema

Harsh hit back, “What I meant is they’re very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run… no need to get salty and personalise it and attack me… but then again my last few films were all loved and you’re a nobody on Twitter that no one will ever know or care about… good day.”

Harsh, who made his debut with the 2016 film Mirzya was last seen in the film, Thar, which was directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. The thriller released in May to positive reviews. His second film was Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which released in 2018 and received positive feedback as well.

