Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says that buying a Lamborghini is tough while doing arthouse cinema

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared that he wants to live the luxurious life but it is difficult to afford that while doing 'arthouse films'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2022 5:20:53 pm
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will soon be seen in Thar. (Photo: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Thar alongside Anil Kapoor, recently said that while the audience might think that his parents, actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, pamper him with luxurious gifts, the reality is that he pays for all of his own belongings. Harsh added that he believes in the power of manifestation and shared that he plans all his expenses.

In a conversation with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Harsh said, “I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff. It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don’t think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn’t work like that.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor mentioned that he wants to buy a pre-owned Lamborghini that will cost him around Rs 1 crore. He said that he has looked into newer models as well but those will cost him around Rs 3 crore. The Thar actor added that he believes in buying pre-owned cars.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Harsh said that while his parents don’t cover his day-to-day expenses, they stand by him when he needs them to. The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor mentioned that taking their help would be an “occasional call” and not an everyday occurrence. “I mean my parents will buy me a gift every once in a while. If there’s a bill that I don’t really have the capacity to pay at a certain moment in time, I’m sure they will be there. But that’s an occasional call.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor mentioned that his choice in films does not allow him to maintain a lavish lifestyle but he acknowledged that if he did more mainstream cinema, he would be much more comfortable. “Want to do arthouse films but want to buy Lamborghini also, it’s tough. If I was doing maybe some more mainstream stuff, I would have had it. I’d rather be proud of the work (I’ve done),” he said.

Harsh was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ray in the segment titled Spotlight. Harsh played an actor in the Vasan Bala short. His next film Thar releases on Netflix on May 6.

