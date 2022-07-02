Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says mainstream actors ‘are all interchangeable’, finds most films being made today ‘really boring’

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he finds mainstream cinema ‘boring’ and that ‘all actors’ who work in it are interchangeable. Harsh is the son of legendary mainstream actor Anil Kapoor, and the brother of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he doesn’t line up projects back-to-back because the kind of films that he does take time and perseverance. Harsh was last seen in the Netflix neo-Western Thar, co-starring his father and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also read | Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says that buying Lamborghini is tough while doing arthouse cinema

He said, “I see the same repackaged, rehashed version of most films. I find them really boring and feel all actors are interchangeable in that format (mainstream cinema). There is no novelty to any of it. It’s a cycle of the same thing, with a couple of alterations here and there.”

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Harsh said that contrary to popular opinion, he doesn’t live off his parents. “I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff. It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don’t think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn’t work like that.”

Harsh made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, which bombed at the box office. His follow-up, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi, also tanked commercially, but has developed a cult hit status. He has since appeared in AK vs AK, Spotlight, and Thar.