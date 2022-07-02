scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says mainstream actors ‘are all interchangeable’, finds most films being made today ‘really boring’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the son of Anil Kapoor and brother of Sonam Kapoor, expressed his disinterest in mainstream films and actors.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 7:59:37 pm
Harshvardhan KapoorHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor at the screening of their latest film Thar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he finds mainstream cinema ‘boring’ and that ‘all actors’ who work in it are interchangeable. Harsh is the son of legendary mainstream actor Anil Kapoor, and the brother of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he doesn’t line up projects back-to-back because the kind of films that he does take time and perseverance. Harsh was last seen in the Netflix neo-Western Thar, co-starring his father and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also read |Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says that buying Lamborghini is tough while doing arthouse cinema

He said, “I see the same repackaged, rehashed version of most films. I find them really boring and feel all actors are interchangeable in that format (mainstream cinema). There is no novelty to any of it. It’s a cycle of the same thing, with a couple of alterations here and there.”

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Harsh said that contrary to popular opinion, he doesn’t live off his parents. “I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff. It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don’t think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn’t work like that.”

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

Harsh made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, which bombed at the box office. His follow-up, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi, also tanked commercially, but has developed a cult hit status. He has since appeared in AK vs AK, Spotlight, and Thar.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor
Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s cute, love-filled European family vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement