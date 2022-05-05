scorecardresearch
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he’s ‘running out of money,’ here’s how dad Anil Kapoor responded

Father and son Anil Kapoor-Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming Netflix release called Thar.

anil kapoor and harsh varrdhanAnil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor strike a pose for the camera. (Photo: Anil, Harsh/Instagram)

Actors and father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are eagerly awaiting the release of their upcoming Netflix feature called Thar. While promoting the movie recently, the pair got talking about Harsh’s love for shoes.

It is quite well-known that Harsh is a sneaker-head, so when he was asked in a Pinkvilla interview about buying the latest Baby Jordans in the market, the actor-turned-producer shook his head and said he has not since he has barely any money left in his account.

“I barely have money, I am running out of money now. I hope I get paid for this biopic (the Abhinav Bindra biopic) because I need to pay rent,” the actor said while laughing. Anil Kapoor interjected and joked about not lending any money to his son, “I am not giving you. I only take, the shoes I am wearing at the moment are Harsh’s.”

Pitched as a western noir, Thar has been helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. Speaking about it to PTI, Singh had said that Thar is a very ‘Clint Eastwood movie.’ He also spoke about depicting how he personally saw Rajasthan: “As a child, I used to visualise from a mountain top that a horse would come and stand and there’s a cowboy… I didn’t want to make Thar into a run-of-the-mill story. I have been a fan of the Western genre from my childhood. The Rajasthan that I belong to wasn’t the Rajasthan of palaces and sand dunes.”

Also starring Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thar will release on Netflix on May 6.

