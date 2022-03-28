scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spotted with mystery woman, fans say ‘nice couple’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a friend in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2022 2:18:54 pm
harshvardhan kapoor datingHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor walking hand-in-hand with his friend in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was spotted with a female friend in Mumbai on Sunday. Though the friend’s identity hasn’t been revealed yet, fans took no time to say that the mystery woman is Harsh’s rumoured girlfriend.

Harsh was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the girl as they made their way into Tori restaurant in Khar. While Harsh was casually dressed in a printed shirt and shorts, the girl wore a bralette and summer pants. The duo looked undeterred with the paparazzi around them.

harshvardhan kapoor girlfriend Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was spotted with a friend. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) harshvardhan kapoor girlfriend photo Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and his friend. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) harshvardhan kapoor mystery woman Fans claimed the woman is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to post a click from the outing.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in Netflix anthology Ray. He played an egoistic superstar in the short titled Spotlight. He will next be seen in Thar opposite father Anil Kapoor.

