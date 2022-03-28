Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spotted with mystery woman, fans say ‘nice couple’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was spotted with a female friend in Mumbai on Sunday. Though the friend’s identity hasn’t been revealed yet, fans took no time to say that the mystery woman is Harsh’s rumoured girlfriend.

Harsh was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the girl as they made their way into Tori restaurant in Khar. While Harsh was casually dressed in a printed shirt and shorts, the girl wore a bralette and summer pants. The duo looked undeterred with the paparazzi around them.

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to post a click from the outing.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in Netflix anthology Ray. He played an egoistic superstar in the short titled Spotlight. He will next be seen in Thar opposite father Anil Kapoor.