Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says audience does not care about cinema as he praises Monica O My Darling: ‘They are satiated by Bollywood blogs, care less about films’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who was last seen in Thar, recently took to Twitter to praise Vasan Bala’s Monica O My Darling, and called it a ‘brilliant’ film. Harsh also called out the culture of focusing on who one is dating or who they are spotted with instead of applauding a film for its content. He also said that the audience is more into Bollywood blogs and don’t really care about movies.

Harsh tweeted, “It’s become more about where you are seen. who with, what you eat and who you date then the body of work sadly.. audiences are satiated by Bollywood blogs and care less about films in my opinion.. Monica is brilliant and all actors are amazing .. vasan is amazing.. hope millions watch.”

Monica O My Darling has drawn positive responses from critics with The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta calling it a ‘fun watch’. Her 2.5 star review further read, “Rajkummar Rao is reliably solid, Sikandar Kher livens things up, and Radhika Apte has so much fun as the female version of the standard quirky cop that you wish she had more to do.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has worked with Vasan Bala in Ray’s segment Spotlight. Playing a superstar in the film, Harsh’s performance got rave reviews. The segment also starred Radhika Madan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.