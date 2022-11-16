scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says audience does not care about cinema as he praises Monica O My Darling: ‘They are satiated by Bollywood blogs, care less about films’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to social media to praise Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling.

anil kapoor harshvardhan thar filmHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor said audience is more interested in Bollywood blogs.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who was last seen in Thar, recently took to Twitter to praise Vasan Bala’s Monica O My Darling, and called it a ‘brilliant’ film. Harsh also called out the culture of focusing on who one is dating or who they are spotted with instead of applauding a film for its content. He also said that the audience is more into Bollywood blogs and don’t really care about movies.

Harsh tweeted, “It’s become more about where you are seen. who with, what you eat and who you date then the body of work sadly.. audiences are satiated by Bollywood blogs and care less about films in my opinion.. Monica is brilliant and all actors are amazing .. vasan is amazing.. hope millions watch.”

Also Read |Anupam Kher once tried to school Kishore Kumar for singing on a wrong note. Singer replied, ‘Aapke baap ka kya jaa raha’

Monica O My Darling has drawn positive responses from critics with The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta calling it a ‘fun watch’. Her 2.5 star review further read, “Rajkummar Rao is reliably solid, Sikandar Kher livens things up, and Radhika Apte has so much fun as the female version of the standard quirky cop that you wish she had more to do.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has worked with Vasan Bala in Ray’s segment Spotlight. Playing a superstar in the film, Harsh’s performance got rave reviews. The segment also starred Radhika Madan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 06:13:53 pm
Next Story

Big Tech layoffs may just be the beginning of the pain

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement