Harsh Gujral claims Farah Khan’s cook Dilip earns more than him, comedian shows off his ‘most expensive’ LV shoes: ‘You can buy a house with this money’
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, visited stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral's house in Mumbai.
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is back with another vlog on her YouTube channel. This time, Farah and her cook Dilip visited stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral’s home in Mumbai. From discussions about about Harsh’s expensive sneaker collection to Dilip’s earnings, the vlog is packed with laughs.
As soon as they entered his home, Harsh asked Dilip’s age and touched the 41-year-old’s feet. “You know why I touched his feet and asked his age? What we did on YouTube in 10 years, Dilip bhai has done it within a year,” he quipped.
The stand-up comedian then recalled doing a TV show, Madness, with Farah Khan. He shared, “Farah ma’am used to bring tasty food for everyone during breaks and lunch time. We all thought that she is a great woman. But now I realise that it was actually a trial for her YouTube channel.”
The filmmaker-choreographer then interacted with Harsh Gujaral’s parents and heard stories about his naughty childhood. While giving a house tour and flaunting his sneaker collection, the comedian revealed that even Vicky Kaushal feels he looks like him. When the actor congratulated Harsh for his new house, he smiled and replied, “Thank you, aadha toh aapki vajah se hi bana hai.”
When Farah Khan asked about his most expensive pair of shoes, he pointed out his Louis Vuitton sneakers. “Dilip, take one shoe, you can buy at least one house with the money,” the filmmaker quipped. To which, Harsh replied, “It is not that expensive. And, he is making so much money, even more than me these days. I got to know about his rate for a single reel!”
They then moved on to the kitchen to make tea and the Gujral special – dry fruit chaat. While cooking the food, Farah’s cook Dilip revealed that his favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan, and he met him when he visited the filmmaker’s house. Harsh instantly taunted Farah, “I have told you so many times to make me meet Shah Rukh bhai.” “Teri dates hi nahi milti hain (I don’t have your dates),” she replied.
Towards the end of the vlog, they enjoyed some delicious tea and compared their YouTube subscriber counts (3 million).
