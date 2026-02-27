Harsh Gujral claims Farah Khan’s cook Dilip earns more than him, comedian shows off his ‘most expensive’ LV shoes: ‘You can buy a house with this money’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is back with another vlog on her YouTube channel. This time, Farah and her cook Dilip visited stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral’s home in Mumbai. From discussions about about Harsh’s expensive sneaker collection to Dilip’s earnings, the vlog is packed with laughs.

As soon as they entered his home, Harsh asked Dilip’s age and touched the 41-year-old’s feet. “You know why I touched his feet and asked his age? What we did on YouTube in 10 years, Dilip bhai has done it within a year,” he quipped.

The stand-up comedian then recalled doing a TV show, Madness, with Farah Khan. He shared, “Farah ma’am used to bring tasty food for everyone during breaks and lunch time. We all thought that she is a great woman. But now I realise that it was actually a trial for her YouTube channel.”