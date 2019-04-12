YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal makes Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2

With the release of Student of the Year 2 trailer, Twiteratti is excited to see YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal playing Tiger Shroff’s Sardar friend in the movie. The young star, who has over seven million followers on social media, appears twice in the trailer.

Much before the trailer, Beniwal made an appearance on director Punit Malhotra’s Instagram account. Sharing a photo with the YouTuber, Punit hinted at him being a part of the second installment of the Student of the Year franchise. “The fun boy!! #Student 2 👨‍🎓 😃 @harshbeniwal,” the director wrote along with the photo.

Harsh Beniwal also shared a picture with the female leads of the movie, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. “Whats cooking?” he captioned the photo.

After the release of the trailer, the young YouTuber shared a photo with Tiger Shroff and thanked Karan Johar for the big opportunity. He also revealed the reason for keeping a beard and putting on some extra kilos.

He wrote, “Photo of the year” Pichle Ek saal se ye secret dabaye rakha hua tha. Finally Aagya trailer and I feel blessed that I am part of Student of the year 2. This was the reason for which I kept beard , I got fat. I feel blessed seriously and everything is surreal for me. Thank you so much my family my supporters and mere bade bhai @tigerjackieshroff @punitdmalhotra sir @karanjohar Sir @adityaseal bhai @ananyapanday @tarasutaria__ Thank you so much🙏 Go watch trailer now❤️🙏.”

For the uninitiated, Harsh Beniwal is a 22-year-old boy who rose to fame with his “Cheap Thrills” dance video, in which he was seen dancing in the Delhi Metro. He then penned the lyrics of the song “The Prank Song”, which was quite similar to AIB’s The Party Song. Today he has seven million followers on social media and 410 million YouTube views.

Harsh began his career by making short comedy videos which he posted on Instagram, Facebook, Dubsmash and YouTube. He specialises in the genre of comedy and has established himself as a favourite on YouTube over the last two years. He makes witty videos on Indian family situations and relationships.

In 2017, Harsh Beniwal’s name popped up in the list of speculated commoners to enter the Salman Khan hosted TV show Bigg Boss.