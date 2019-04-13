83 actor Harrdy Sandhu: Ranveer Singh is an amazing human being

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu is following the path of his contemporaries like Diljit Dosanjh and Jassie Gill. The singer, who enjoys a huge fan following for his hit songs like “Soch” and “Kya Baat Ay”, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan directorial 83. In the film, he will be seen essaying the role of former cricketer Madan Lal. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film has given Harrdy a chance to live his dream of playing for the country which he could not do in real life because of an injury.

Recently, we spoke to Harrdy Sandhu about his latest track “Yaar Superstar” and preparation for his debut Bollywood film 83.

Q. You have always said you wanted to be a cricketer, now you are getting a chance to live your dream in your debut Bollywood film. How does that feel?

Life has come full circle. I always wanted to be a cricketer and play for India and pick up the world cup for the country. I suffered an injury and could not live my dream of playing for the country. The moment I got the film, I called my father and told him I could not play in real life but now I will play in reel life.

Q. But if you were keen to become a cricketer, how did singing happen?

Singing is not something that happened by chance. I used to sing from an early age of 3 or 4. But in 1996 I watched the entire Cricket World Cup and that is when I was bitten by the ‘cricket ka keeda’. I started playing cricket in 1998 and continued playing for almost nine years. I played for the Under-19 team and also the Ranji trophy matches. But then I suffered an injury and could not recover from that. I went to Australia on a student visa and drove a taxi there.

When I left for Australia, I thought I will find a good doctor for my injury and I will come back and start playing again. In fact, I came back after one year and started playing cricket again. I met the physiotherapist of the Sri Lankan team and recovered from my injury. I got back to playing a Ranji trophy match. But, sadly, I suffered a similar injury again.

It is then that I thought that I will do something else. I had my family’s support and they believed I am a decent singer. So, I started my singing training in 2010 and continued it for almost one and a half years before releasing my first song.

Q. How did you land up a role in 83?

Ammy is a dear friend and I got to know he is doing the film. One day, when I was in Chandigarh, I got a call from Ammy asking me to come over and meet Kabir Khan and the coach who is training the team. They asked me if I will be able to crack the bowling action of Madan Lal and told me they are in the locking period and wanted me to send a video of myself after mastering the action. I sent it and they loved it. Hence, I got the role.

Q. How is the prep going on for the role with Ranveer Singh?

Preparations have been going on in full swing. I am completely focused on it. Ranveer is a great personality. He is a humble and amazing human being. He is extremely dedicated to his work. He is 100 per cent into the film. We talk about the preparations for the film and I am getting to learn a lot from him.

Q. Your recent song “Yaar Superstar” has got over 20 million views on YouTube. What is special about the song?

I always wanted to do a song on friendship because it is one of the best things for me. I have four best friends and have some of the best memories with them. So, I have done this song dedicating it to all my friends. Varun (Sharma), I and Manjot are friends from 2014 and this friendship got translated in the video of the song. Working with them is always great. Both of them are great human beings.

Q. “Soch” became a hit in 2013 and now you are making a debut in Bollywood. What has changed for you over the years?

There are these gradual changes. Of course, there are changes on the professional front, but personally, too I have changed a lot. When I did “Soch”, I was not as mature and hardworking as I am now. But, in the last six years, I have seen a lot of ups and downs and they have taught me a lot.

Like I remember, the three songs I did (“Soch”, “Joker” and “Na Ji Na”) had the same feel. So, people started messaging me that I do a similar kind of songs. They used to say I am trying to make my songs popular by arousing sympathy. I took such comments seriously and started believing that I can’t sing fast commercial dance numbers. I could not sing for the next ten months. But it is that period when I learnt the non-quitting attitude.