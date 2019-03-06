83 movie: Harrdy Sandhu to play Madan Lal

Singer Harrdy Sandhu is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan’s 83. In the film, he will be seen as all-rounder Madan Lal who took all the important wickets in the 1983 World Cup Final.

Advertising

Talking about his role in 83, Sandhu said in a statement, “Ammy Virk, who plays Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the film, along with another coach assisting the team, recommended me for the part. I have played cricket in the Under-19 team and the Ranji Trophy. Kabir sir gave me seven days to prepare for the role before they could take the final call.”

To prepare for the role, the singer has been watching videos of former cricketer Madan Lal to adapt his mannerisms. Talking about Madan, Harrdy Sandhu said, “He was my coach then. I have spoken to him following my casting and will meet him in a day or two.”

Ranveer Singh will lead the ensemble star cast in 83. Apart from him, the film has Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh. Tahir Bhasin and Saqib Saleem will also be seen in the film.

The Kabir Khan directorial will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket world cup. It will be Ranveer’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.