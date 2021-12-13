Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta celebrate the win: ‘Bringing the crown home after 21 years’

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is now Miss Universe. The model won the title on Monday. Harnaaz has become the third Indian to have won the title. Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively. Harnaaz has got back the title to the country after 21 years.

As soon as the winner was announced, several celebrities took to their social media handles to express their joy. Lara Dutta welcomed Harnaaz “to the club” and said that she has made “a billion dreams come true”.

“Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true,” her tweet read. Lara won the title in 2000.

Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on her win. Priyanka posted the Miss Universe 2021’s crowning moment and wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India! Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu… bringing the crown home after 21 years.” Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Himanshi Khurana and actor Raveena Tandon also congratulated Harnaaz. “You made us proud,” read Himanshi’s tweet, while Raveena mentioned how the news is “just fantastic”.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

“I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride,” she said.

Ever since the news of Harnaaz Sandhu’s win was announced, a clip of the model has been making the rounds on social media platforms. The video shows Harnaaz answering the question – ‘What advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today?’ – in the final question and answer round of the pageant.

In response to the question, the 21-year-old said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today.”

Harnaaz Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.