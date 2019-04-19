Broken But Beautiful actor Harleen Sethi’s emotional poem goes viral

Actor Harleen Sethi, who was last seen in ALTBalaji’s web show Broken But Beautiful, has penned a beautiful poem, which talks about “link ups” and “breakups”. The poem comes in the wake of reports about her alleged break up with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal.

In her latest Instagram post, Harleen wrote, “From where I started

To where I’ve come

I didn’t design this path

His will was welcome

Fearlessly hustling

Energetic and bustling

I found who I was

A small fish in a big pond

I enjoyed the eccentricities

Performances and anxieties

Feeling alive everyday

Making a mark in my own way

Link ups don’t build me

Breakups don’t break me

Wins don’t fill me

Failures don’t kill me

I feel complete

I feel sufficient

I have my own swag

I am my own tag”

Along with the poem, Harleen shared her monochrome photo.

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Harleen Sethi started doing the rounds when the former accepted dating someone, first on Koffee With Karan, and later on Famously Filmfare. He also dedicated the song “Do You Know Main Tenu Kinna Pyar Karda” to Harleen on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha. Later, in another segment where the actor had to tell which person will he swipe left (reject), right (date) or up (super like) on Tinder, he chose to swipe up many times for Harleen. The duo was also seen together at Uri’s success party.

However, a few days back, reports of their break up started doing the rounds on the internet after Harleen unfollowed the Masaan actor on Instagram. Also, Vicky at an awards show claimed that he is not in a relationship.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been having a good time professionally. His 2019 release Uri has broken several box office records. His next project Takht, also starring Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor is helmed by Karan Johar.