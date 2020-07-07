scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Filmmaker Harish Shah passes away

Besides bankrolling Bollywood films, Harish Shah also helmed Dhan Daulat, Zalzala and Ab Insaf Hoga.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Published: July 7, 2020 12:43:37 pm
Harish Shah was 76.

Filmmaker Harish Shah passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, following a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

His brother Vinod Shah confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Vinod told indianexpress.com, “Harish was battling throat cancer for ten years. He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. His funeral will take place today around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites.”

Harish Shah started his Bollywood journey by bankrolling Rajesh Khanna’s Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972). He followed it up with films like Kala Sona (1975), featuring Feroz Khan and Parveen Babi, and Sanjeev Kumar and Rekha-starrer Ram Tere Kitne Naam (1985).

Harish also helmed Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s Dhan Daulat (1980), Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha starrer Zalzala (1988) and Ab Insaf Hoga (1995), starring Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty.

Harish Shah’s last Bollywood production was the Sunny Deol starrer Jaal the Trap (2003). He recently made a short film on cancer called Why Me.

