Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma shields son Agastya from paparazzi, says ‘Disturb ho raha hai’

The IPL season is back, and so are viral off-field moments. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s flying kiss moment grabbed attention on March 28, Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma is now making headlines. Mahieka was spotted at the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Sunday, where Hardik’s team emerged victorious. After the match, she was seen walking out with Hardik’s son, Agastya Pandya, when paparazzi surrounded them for pictures.

Mahieka Sharma protects Agastya from paps

In a now-viral video, Mahieka Sharma is seen shielding Agastya Pandya’s face and requesting photographers, “No flashes on him please!” She is also heard saying, “Sir, Agastya ke saath hai na, thoda side raho please! (Sir, we are with Agastya, please maintain some distance!)”