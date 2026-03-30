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Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma shields son Agastya from paparazzi, says ‘Disturb ho raha hai’
The clip has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users praised Mahieka Sharma's protectiveness, others trolled her.
The IPL season is back, and so are viral off-field moments. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s flying kiss moment grabbed attention on March 28, Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma is now making headlines. Mahieka was spotted at the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Sunday, where Hardik’s team emerged victorious. After the match, she was seen walking out with Hardik’s son, Agastya Pandya, when paparazzi surrounded them for pictures.
Mahieka Sharma protects Agastya from paps
In a now-viral video, Mahieka Sharma is seen shielding Agastya Pandya’s face and requesting photographers, “No flashes on him please!” She is also heard saying, “Sir, Agastya ke saath hai na, thoda side raho please! (Sir, we are with Agastya, please maintain some distance!)”
The clip has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users praised her protectiveness—“Ek bachche ke liye itna possessive acha laga”—others trolled her, calling it “over-protective” and “drama for the camera.”
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In another video, Mahieka is seen checking on Agastya while holding his hand, asking if he was okay. In yet another clip, she firmly tells a photographer, “No lights please. Disturb ho raha hai usko (He is getting disturbed).”
Previously, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma had gone viral for their PDA moments following India’s T20 World Cup win on March 8. A video of the model hugging and kissing Hardik on the field drew mixed reactions. The celebrations also sparked controversy after a Pune-based advocate filed a complaint alleging disrespect to the Indian flag, as Hardik was seen draping the tricolour over his shoulders while celebrating with Mahieka. The couple was captured lying on the stage with the tricolour still draped around Hardik.
Who is Mahieka Sharma?
Mahieka Sharma is a 25-year-old model and actor. Mahieka and Hardik Pandya reportedly began dating last year and made their relationship official on her 25th birthday earlier this year.
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