Hardik Pandya wishes his ‘princess’ Mahieka Sharma on her 25th birthday, shares romantic post

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has always been in the news, not only for his game but also for his love life. Hardik shared a recent post on his Instagram story, which is now making the headlines. He shared an unseen romantic photo with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, to mark her birthday. It is Mahieka’s 25th birthday.

The 32-year-old cricketer can be seen holding Mahieka close in a pool, as he dedicates a sweet note calling her his “princess.”

Hardik Pandya shared a photo where he can be seen embracing Mahieka in an infinity pool. ““Happy birthday my princess ❤️🧿🕉️ @mahiekasharma,” read the text on the post. Mahieka later reshared the post on social media with affectionate emojis.