Hardik Pandya wishes his ‘princess’ Mahieka Sharma on her 25th birthday, shares romantic post
Hardik Pandya celebrates girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s 25th birthday with an unseen romantic photo. The duo made their relationship public in October 2025, over a year after Hardik's July 2024 divorce from actor and model Natasa Stankovic.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has always been in the news, not only for his game but also for his love life. Hardik shared a recent post on his Instagram story, which is now making the headlines. He shared an unseen romantic photo with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, to mark her birthday. It is Mahieka’s 25th birthday.
The 32-year-old cricketer can be seen holding Mahieka close in a pool, as he dedicates a sweet note calling her his “princess.”
Hardik Pandya shared a photo where he can be seen embracing Mahieka in an infinity pool. ““Happy birthday my princess ❤️🧿🕉️ @mahiekasharma,” read the text on the post. Mahieka later reshared the post on social media with affectionate emojis.
See Hardik Pandya’s warm birthday post for girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma:
Hardik Pandya’s love story has unfolded quietly but steadily in the public eye. After a challenging phase in his personal and professional life, the cricketer found support and companionship in Mahieka Sharma.
Very recently, in an interview with JioStar, Hardik Pandya shared how his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma helped him rediscover his passion for cricket and reignite his excitement for the game. He said that after the last IPL season, he realised he hadn’t fully tapped into his batting potential and needed to reconnect with the joy of playing.
Conversations with Mahieka about the sport brought back the “childhood enthusiasm” he once had, motivating him to train intensely with long batting sessions. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in late 2025, have also been seen supporting each other in both personal and professional settings.
“Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. Until now, I haven’t utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential,” shared Hardik.
Who is Mahieka Sharma?
Mahieka Sharma, model-actor and wellness advocate. What began as a private bond gradually became visible through subtle social media posts, public appearances, and heartfelt gestures. Mahieka Sharma has been making several outings on Hardik Pandya’s Instagram on special occasions.
Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October 2025, over a year after his July 2024 divorce from actor and model Natasa Stankovic. Since then, the couple has frequently been spotted together. Mahieka has also been seen spending time with Hardik and Natasa’s son, Agastya Pandya.
Hardik Pandya’s tattoo for Mahieka:
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya made his relationship with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma even more personal by getting a tattoo dedicated to her. The tattoo features the initial of Mahieka’s name, ‘M’. He revealed his new tattoo as a Valentine’s Day gift for his girlfriend Mahieka.
Before dating Mahieka, Hardik was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their son Agastya was born on 30 July 2020. They confirmed their separation in July, 2024 after months of speculation.
