Hardik Pandya wishes his ‘princess’ Mahieka Sharma on her 25th birthday, shares romantic post

Hardik Pandya celebrates girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s 25th birthday with an unseen romantic photo. The duo made their relationship public in October 2025, over a year after Hardik's July 2024 divorce from actor and model Natasa Stankovic.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
4 min readBengaluruFeb 19, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's warm birthday post for girlfriend, Mahieka SharmaCricketer Hardik Pandya is dating Mahieka Sharma, who is a model-actor and wellness advocate.
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has always been in the news, not only for his game but also for his love life. Hardik shared a recent post on his Instagram story, which is now making the headlines. He shared an unseen romantic photo with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, to mark her birthday. It is Mahieka’s 25th birthday.

The 32-year-old cricketer can be seen holding Mahieka close in a pool, as he dedicates a sweet note calling her his “princess.”

Also read | Hardik Pandya celebrates Valentine’s Day with a tattoo of girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s initial: ‘They described themselves as partners’

Hardik Pandya shared a photo where he can be seen embracing Mahieka in an infinity pool. ““Happy birthday my princess ❤️🧿🕉️ @mahiekasharma,” read the text on the post. Mahieka later reshared the post on social media with affectionate emojis.

See Hardik Pandya’s warm birthday post for girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma:

hardik (Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

Hardik Pandya’s love story has unfolded quietly but steadily in the public eye. After a challenging phase in his personal and professional life, the cricketer found support and companionship in Mahieka Sharma.

Very recently, in an interview with JioStar, Hardik Pandya shared how his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma helped him rediscover his passion for cricket and reignite his excitement for the game. He said that after the last IPL season, he realised he hadn’t fully tapped into his batting potential and needed to reconnect with the joy of playing.

Conversations with Mahieka about the sport brought back the “childhood enthusiasm” he once had, motivating him to train intensely with long batting sessions. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in late 2025, have also been seen supporting each other in both personal and professional settings.

Story continues below this ad

“Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. Until now, I haven’t utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential,” shared Hardik.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma, model-actor and wellness advocate. What began as a private bond gradually became visible through subtle social media posts, public appearances, and heartfelt gestures. Mahieka Sharma has been making several outings on Hardik Pandya’s Instagram on special occasions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October 2025, over a year after his July 2024 divorce from actor and model Natasa Stankovic. Since then, the couple has frequently been spotted together. Mahieka has also been seen spending time with Hardik and Natasa’s son, Agastya Pandya.

Hardik Pandya’s tattoo for Mahieka:

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya made his relationship with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma even more personal by getting a tattoo dedicated to her. The tattoo features the initial of Mahieka’s name, ‘M’. He revealed his new tattoo as a Valentine’s Day gift for his girlfriend Mahieka.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aliens Tattoo (@alienstattooindia)

Before dating Mahieka, Hardik was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their son Agastya was born on 30 July 2020. They confirmed their separation in July, 2024 after months of speculation.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
Director accuses Dinesh Vijan of stalling his film for 3 years
Maddock Films
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Govt, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Service Rules 2011, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Indian express news, current affairs
Ignoring rules & red flags, 2 Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments to Vidhan Sabha office
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
water chestnuts
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
India AI Impact Summit 2026
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
water chestnuts
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement