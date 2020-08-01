scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Top News

Here’s the first photo of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son

Amid his fatherly duties, Hardik Pandya shared a photo of his son on Instagram. Natasa and Hardik had a baby boy on July 30.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2020 11:09:05 am
hardik pandya natasa stankovic son first photo Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their first baby on Thursday. (Photo: Rahul Jhangiani, Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

Model-actor Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their son on July 30. On Saturday, the cricketer shared the first photo of his son on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Hardik Pandya wrote that his son is “the blessing from God.” The photo shows Hardik Pandya holding the baby in his arms in the maternity ward.

View this post on Instagram

The blessing from God 🙏🏾❤️ @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Earlier, Hardik announced the arrival of his son with a post that read, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” In that photo, Hardik held the little one’s hand.

View this post on Instagram

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik and Natasa made their relationship official on January 1, 2020. Later in May, the couple took to Instagram to announce that the two are soon to become parents.

Natasa had shared on Instagram, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

PHOTOS | Natasa Stankovic’s maternity photoshoot is all hearts

For the last couple of weeks, Hardik and Natasa were sharing adorable photos where Natasa was flaunting her baby bump while Hardik posed with their furry-friends.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

amit sadh, naagin 4, Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra
Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Asim Riaz and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement