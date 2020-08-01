Here’s the first photo of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their first baby on Thursday. (Photo: Rahul Jhangiani, Hardik Pandya/Instagram) Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their first baby on Thursday. (Photo: Rahul Jhangiani, Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

Model-actor Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their son on July 30. On Saturday, the cricketer shared the first photo of his son on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Hardik Pandya wrote that his son is “the blessing from God.” The photo shows Hardik Pandya holding the baby in his arms in the maternity ward.

Earlier, Hardik announced the arrival of his son with a post that read, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” In that photo, Hardik held the little one’s hand.

Hardik and Natasa made their relationship official on January 1, 2020. Later in May, the couple took to Instagram to announce that the two are soon to become parents.

Natasa had shared on Instagram, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

For the last couple of weeks, Hardik and Natasa were sharing adorable photos where Natasa was flaunting her baby bump while Hardik posed with their furry-friends.

