‘Hardik Pandya roz Paro change karta hai’: Ashish Nehra takes a playful dig at cricketer’s love life

Hardik Pandya has remained in the news for his personal life as much as for his victories on the cricket field. The cricketer was married to model Natasa Stankovic. However, the two got divorced, after which the cricketer was linked to Jasmin Walia, before he made his relationship with Mahieka Sharma official. Recently, former cricketer Ashish Nehra took a playful dig at Hardik over the same.

Ashish Nehra and Rushma Nehra recently appeared with Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh on the podcast Who’s The Boss? During the interaction, the couples played a game in which Harbhajan Singh and Ashish Nehra had to relate a film’s name to a cricketer.