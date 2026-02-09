Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Hardik Pandya roz Paro change karta hai’: Ashish Nehra takes a playful dig at cricketer’s love life
Former cricketer Ashish Nehra teased Hardik Pandya over his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and his subsequent relationships with Jasmin Walia and Mahieka Sharma.
Hardik Pandya has remained in the news for his personal life as much as for his victories on the cricket field. The cricketer was married to model Natasa Stankovic. However, the two got divorced, after which the cricketer was linked to Jasmin Walia, before he made his relationship with Mahieka Sharma official. Recently, former cricketer Ashish Nehra took a playful dig at Hardik over the same.
Ashish Nehra and Rushma Nehra recently appeared with Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh on the podcast Who’s The Boss? During the interaction, the couples played a game in which Harbhajan Singh and Ashish Nehra had to relate a film’s name to a cricketer.
When given the name of the film ‘Khiladi Number One’, Ashish said, “Harbhajan was Khiladi Number One in the department of girls before marriage.” To this, Geeta reacted, saying, “This even I know that he is not Khiladi Number One off the field.” Harbhajan then shared another instance when Ashish went wild while partying at a club in the UK. “I looked back and Ashish was sitting on that bald guy’s shoulder and playing on his head. That guy is also enjoying.”
When asked to name a cricketer with the film ‘Devdas’, Harbhajan said, “Hardik Pandya.” Ashish didn’t agree with Harbhajan’s choice and asked, “Why?” He then added, “I have heard woh toh roz Paro change karta hai (He changes Paro everyday).”
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their son Agastya two months after their wedding, in July 2020. The couple later renewed their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 14, 2023. However, just a year after that, they announced their separation in July 2024.
After his divorce from Natasa, Hardik was seen vacationing with British singer Jasmin Walia. She was also seen travelling in the Indian cricketers’ bus with the team. However, their relationship ended after a few months of romance. Hardik and Mahieka were then rumoured to be dating before the cricketer made their relationship official on Instagram in October last year.
