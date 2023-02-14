Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul spotted at Mumbai airport as they jet off to attend Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s wedding

Actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday with their respective cricketer husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. It is being reported that they’re off to attend cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wedding with Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur.

Hardik and Natasa got married in 2020 in a quiet wedding ceremony during the lockdown. They have a two-year-old son, Agastya. However, they now plan to host a big fat Indian wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Anushka and Virat were the first to be spotted at the airport as they left for the wedding. Hardik and Natasa were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Agastya, his brother Krunal Pandya, and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir.

Athiya and KL Rahul, who got married in January, were seen in a hurry as they left for the airport. However, both of them stopped and posed for the paparazzi waiting for them. The couple was dressed in casuals.

Hardik and Natasa had announced their pregnancy and lockdown wedding in the same post. Sharing multiple pictures to make the announcement, Hardik had written, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

Athiya and KL Rahul got married on January 23 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot in Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. The couple, who’d been dating each other for a while, shared pictures from the wedding festivities on their social media accounts. In their official statement, the couple wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”