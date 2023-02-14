scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul spotted at Mumbai airport as they jet off to attend Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s wedding

Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic are renewing their marriage vows through traditional wedding ceremonies in Udaipur. The wedding will be attended by Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, among others.

Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul spotted at Mumbai airport as they jet off to attend Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s wedding
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday with their respective cricketer husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. It is being reported that they’re off to attend cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wedding with Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur.

Hardik and Natasa got married in 2020 in a quiet wedding ceremony during the lockdown. They have a two-year-old son, Agastya. However, they now plan to host a big fat Indian wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Anushka and Virat were the first to be spotted at the airport as they left for the wedding. Hardik and Natasa were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Agastya, his brother Krunal Pandya, and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir.

Also Read |Anushka Sharma is elated as Virat Kohli hits 46th ODI hundred: ‘What a man’

Athiya and KL Rahul, who got married in January, were seen in a hurry as they left for the airport. However, both of them stopped and posed for the paparazzi waiting for them. The couple was dressed in casuals.

Check out the pictures –

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

Hardik and Natasa had announced their pregnancy and lockdown wedding in the same post. Sharing multiple pictures to make the announcement, Hardik had written, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

Athiya and KL Rahul got married on January 23 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot in Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. The couple, who’d been dating each other for a while, shared pictures from the wedding festivities on their social media accounts. In their official statement, the couple wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:35 IST
Next Story

On Pulwama attack anniversary, Digvijaya Singh sparks off fresh row with ‘blatant intelligence failure’ charge

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close