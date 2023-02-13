Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic leave for Udaipur with son Agastya to tie the knot on Valentines Day, watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his Serbian wife and dancer Natasa Stankovic are expected to tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur on February 14, according to reports. In fact, both Hardik and Natasa were snapped arriving at Udaipur airport by a paparazzo account on Monday.

In the shared video, both Hardik and Natasa wore black-coloured attires and matched it with dark glasses. The couple was accompanied with son Agastya. They seemed to be surrounded by some airport staff and security as people tried taking pictures with the lovebirds. The couple had tied the knot in 2020 in a quiet wedding, and now want to celebrate their union in a grand fashion as the pandemic has seemingly abated.

As soon as their video was uploaded, netizens rushed to offer comments, some of their congratulatory and a few of them unpleasant. While a few naysayers wondered why are the two having a wedding after being married for three years, one fan wrote, “Unki life unki Marzi unke paise” (It’s their life and they can choose to do with it whatever they please). Another person mentioned, “Inki shadi abhi tak hue ni kya?” (Aren’t they married?).

Although primarily a Christian wedding, the duo are expected to have traditional Hindu pre-wedding festivities, including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet. For the D-day, the bride is apparently going to be dressed in a white Dolce and Gabbana gown. The functions are said to begin from February 13 and will conclude on February 16. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, and said ‘I do’ during the Covid lockdown, on May 31. They welcomed a child, a son named Agastya, in July, 2020.

Recently, Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding held in Jaisalmer. While actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul made things official with a lovely Khandala wedding.