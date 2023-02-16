Hardik Pandya has son Agastya as his best man at white wedding with Natasa Stankovic, the couple pose for gorgeous photos

Serbian actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya renewed their vows on Tuesday, in a dreamy ceremony. The white wedding happened in Udaipur with close family and friends in attendance.

Singer Aastha Gill, who is a friend of the bride, took to Instagram to wish the couple as she shared pretty photos with them. Other photos show Hardik reaching for the wedding with his best man and groomsmen including son Agastya and brother Krunal. The couple also looked gorgeous as they posed together.

“@natasastankovic__ Cannot explain in words how I felt when I saw you in that beautiful white dress! @hardikpandya93 You’re one of the most fun people I’ve come across! God bless you both and may you always shine like this together,” she wrote in the caption.

While Natasa was dressed in her white wedding gown, Hardik looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Aastha and another friend were also dressed in black outfits in the photos.

Photos | Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renew vows in Christian wedding in Udaipur

On February 14, while announcing that they have renewed their vows, the couple shared the photos and wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.” In the photos, Hardik is seen kissing Natasa’s hand, while in another she was walking down the aisle with her father. Another picture had Hardik and Natasa posing with their son Agastya, and one where the newlyweds shared a kiss.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the Covid-induced lockdown. They have a two-year-old son, Agastya

Natasa Stankovic made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Satyagraha, which was directed by Prakash Jha and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. She also participated in the eighth season of Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye Season 9.