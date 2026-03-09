Hardik Pandya credits girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup triumph: ‘Ever since she came into my life…’

After India's win at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, photos of Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma are going viral.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya grabbed headlines after India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but it was also his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma who unexpectedly stole the spotlight during the celebrations. India defeated New Zealand national cricket team by a massive 96 runs in the 2026 final, and Mahieka’s presence in the stands and on the field drew significant attention from fans and media alike.

Mahieka Sharma, a model and public figure, was seen cheering enthusiastically for Pandya during the match and later joined the team’s celebrations after India lifted the trophy.

