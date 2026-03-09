Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hardik Pandya credits girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup triumph: ‘Ever since she came into my life…’
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma was seen cheering enthusiastically for Pandya during the match and later joined the team’s celebrations after India lifted the trophy.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya grabbed headlines after India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but it was also his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma who unexpectedly stole the spotlight during the celebrations. India defeated New Zealand national cricket team by a massive 96 runs in the 2026 final, and Mahieka’s presence in the stands and on the field drew significant attention from fans and media alike.
Mahieka Sharma, a model and public figure, was seen cheering enthusiastically for Pandya during the match and later joined the team’s celebrations after India lifted the trophy.
See the photos and videos of Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma:
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan dancing with their girlfriends after winning the T20 World Cup 2026.!!#hardikpandya #INDvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand #T20WorldCup2026final
pic.twitter.com/zqFK5LQY8w
— urstruly.1 (@VikashChou70911) March 8, 2026
Photoshoot done by Hardik Pandya. 😭 pic.twitter.com/FyuO7prIL3
— Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) March 8, 2026
#WATCH : Photos of Hardik Pandya celebrated India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 victory by sharing an emotional hug with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at Narendra Modi Stadium
— upuknews (@upuknews1) March 8, 2026
Not only did the videos and photos of the couple celebrating together quickly go viral on social media, with fans praising their chemistry and the joyful moments they shared after the historic win, but Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya giving credit to his girlfriend for the positive phase in his life is also making headlines.
Pandya expressed that “everything has been going right” and acknowledged Mahieka’s presence as a source of support and happiness.
In a post-match interview, Hardik Pandya said, “I had been saying the same thing from the beginning, that we are going to win. I already knew that we were champions and that we would come back with this trophy. I even told Mahieka the same thing, ‘Don’t worry, we’ve got this’. I want to play for the team for another ten years and win ten more titles. And I honestly want to say one thing, ever since Mahieka came into my life, everything has been going right. There has been win after win.”
The all-rounder celebrated the historic win with his teammates and shared a special moment with Mahieka.
Social media has many reactions to Mahieka’s media coverage. An X user wrote, “If Hardik Pandya hits a six — camera shows his girlfriend. If Hardik takes a wicket — camera shows his girlfriend. If Hardik drops a catch — camera shows his girlfriend. If Hardik misfields — camera shows his girlfriend. If Hardik just smiles — camera shows his girlfriend. Alright cameraman… we get it. Now please focus on the match.”
India’s dominant performance was powered by key contributions from players like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Abhishek Sharma, helping the team secure the T20 World Cup title on home soil.
