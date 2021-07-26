Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra introduce son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, share adorable photo with daughter Hinaya

Geeta Basra, who welcomed her second child earlier this month, treated her fans to the first picture of her son. On Monday, Geeta shared an adorable picture featuring her newborn with her daughter Hinaya. Geeta introduced her son and announced his name. She wrote, “Introducing HEER ka VEER – Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.” As soon as the former actor posted the picture, her fans congratulated her in the comments. “God bless your angels,” read one of the comments, while another fan mentioned that the picture is too adorable.

Earlier in an interview, Geeta spoke about how Harbhajan has found a best friend in his son. “If it would have been a daughter again, I would have got another best friend. It’s a son and now Harbhajan has got a best friend. But yes, I must tell you that I had an intuition that I’ll get a son while I was carrying Hinaya,” Geeta told ETimes.

She added that while giving birth to Hinaya was “a bit tough”, this time “it was a very nice experience.” “I am very thankful for the set of doctors and their staff who attended to me. It was a bit tough at the time of my Hinaya (first child, daughter), though,” she continued.

Harbhajan announced the birth of his son on July 10 with an heartfelt note. “We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support,” Harbhajan’s post read.

On July 15, the couple brought their newborn home. Geeta and Harbhajan were with their daughter Hinaya as they were spotted outside their house. The three of them posed for photos with the newborn.