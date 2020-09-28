Harami trailer: Emraan Hashmi promises a gritty affair

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Harami is a story of hope and redemption set in the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. (Photo: Germ Collective/YouTube)

The trailer for Shyam Madiraju directorial Harami, featuring Emraan Hashmi in a prominent role, is out. Harami is one of the films that will premiere at 2020 Busan International Film Festival. Madiraju has also penned the screenplay with Shahin Khosravan.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer is a story of hope and redemption set in the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. Hashmi plays the role of an English teacher turned crime lord who operates a gang of young, petty criminals who pickpocket common people in the crowded areas of the city.

One of the pickpockets is struck by an epiphany when he witnesses the financial ruin of a family due to his actions. The rest of the story is about his attempt to make amends.

Harami bears obvious similarities with Slumdog Millionaire. The harsh environment presented in a realistic, gritty way and yet there is hope in the offing.

The film seems like an uncomfortable yet essential watch. Emraan Hashmi is here in a supporting role. He is a harsh taskmaster, but the trailer suggests he still has a tinge of empathy left inside him.

The synopsis of Harami reads, “Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.”

The movie also stars Rizwan Shaikh, Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan.

