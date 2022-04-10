Happy Siblings Day: Sara-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s banter-filled relationship to Shilpa Shetty’s kids Viaan-Samisha’s ‘special bond’, see pics, videos

It is ‘Happy Siblings Day’ today and many celebs have been sharing photos and videos with their brothers and sisters. Sara Ali Khan posted video with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty shared clip of her kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Bhumi Pednekar also shared best moments with her sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Sara Ali Khan tops the list as she shared a video that perfectly showcased her love-and-hate relationship with her younger sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Happy Sibling’s Day 👫. Watch us laugh, sing and play 🎤 I know I’m annoying by the way 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay 😈😈😈.”

The video also featured their mom and Saif Ali Khan’s first wife Amrita Singh.

Watch Sara Ali Khan’s video with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Shilpa Shetty shared a video where her little daughter Samisha is seen kissing her brother Viaan. In the video, Raj Kundra can be heard asking this doting sister, “Do you love Paaji,” she says, “Ya.” Raj then asks, “How much,” and Samisha is seen gesturing with her hands to show how much she adores her elder brother.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “There’s no bond quite as special as that of siblings, even if they fight like cats and dogs 😓😅They can’t live without each other♥️ Here’s to one of the most unique relationships we can ever have with another person😍♥️🧿🌈🤗#SiblingsDay #siblings #love #blessed #grateful #family.”

See Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s kids’ love this Siblings Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Rakul Preet Singh wished her brother Aman and wrote sharing a click, “Happy sibling day my crazy one ❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Bhumi complied a few clicks with her sister and wrote, “It’s our day @samikshapednekar #NationalSiblingsDay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Here’s wishing a happy siblings day to everyone.