Sunday, January 26, 2020

Republic Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and others wish fans

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly and others wished their fans on Republic Day.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2020 10:33:15 am
happy republic day bollywood Celebrities shared Republic Day wishes on social media apps. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

From Shah Rukh Khan to Mahesh Babu, celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans on Republic Day.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Proud to be an Indian, today & always. Happy 71st #RepublicDay to all.”

Shah Rukh Khan also wished his fans on Republic Day. He tweeted,”Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both.”

Mahesh Babu, wishing his fans on Republic Day, spoke about the honour he felt when he met army officers during the shoot of his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru. “It was such an honour meeting all the brave soldiers. This was undoubtedly one of my most memorable days! Huge salute to the nation’s heroes who continue to protect us everyday,” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

“WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA… WE WILL NOT LET ANYONE TO TAKE AWAY OUR FREEDOM..OUR RIGHTS…OUR SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS….HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY,” Prakash Raj tweeted.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar wrote, “Happy Republic Day beautiful people of India..We all are one of a kind. Let’s celebrate n cherish our uniqueness n uphold the values our country is built on”

Manoj Bajpayee shared photo of India’s constitution. He wrote, “Happy Republic Day to all fellow countrymen!!!”

Kiara Advani posted a beautiful photo of herself with a caption that read, “Let’s spread the colour of love and togetherness.”

Swara Bhasker, commenting on the existing political scenario of the country, tweeted, “As we celebrate the day #India adopted her #Constitution let’s reflect on the irony of the fact that in India today, those who were constitutionally elected to uphold the constitution & govern accordingly have become the greatest threat to our Constitution.”

In another tweet, she mentioned, “The most heartening aspect of this #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia is that ‘We the people of India..’ are on the streets upholding the justice and fraternity that our preamble speaks of.. standing up for the the spirit of the Constitution against the ‘govt. by the people’!”

