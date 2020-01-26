Republic Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and others wish fans

Celebrities shared Republic Day wishes on social media apps. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter) Celebrities shared Republic Day wishes on social media apps. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

From Shah Rukh Khan to Mahesh Babu, celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans on Republic Day.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Proud to be an Indian, today & always. Happy 71st #RepublicDay to all.”

Shah Rukh Khan also wished his fans on Republic Day. He tweeted,”Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both.”

Mahesh Babu, wishing his fans on Republic Day, spoke about the honour he felt when he met army officers during the shoot of his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru. “It was such an honour meeting all the brave soldiers. This was undoubtedly one of my most memorable days! Huge salute to the nation’s heroes who continue to protect us everyday,” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

“WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA… WE WILL NOT LET ANYONE TO TAKE AWAY OUR FREEDOM..OUR RIGHTS…OUR SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS….HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY,” Prakash Raj tweeted.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar wrote, “Happy Republic Day beautiful people of India..We all are one of a kind. Let’s celebrate n cherish our uniqueness n uphold the values our country is built on”

Manoj Bajpayee shared photo of India’s constitution. He wrote, “Happy Republic Day to all fellow countrymen!!!”

Diana Penty described Republic Day as, “A day to be remembered, a day to be thought about & a day to be proud of!”

Director Milap Zaveri tweeted that he is proud to be an Indian, “Tann Mann Dhann se Badhdkar hai Jann Gann Mann! Happy republic day! Proud to be Indian!”

Arbaaz Khan tweeted, “Happy republic day to all 🙏 It’s a great day to renew our commitment to citizenship and our faith and confidence in the constitution of India and its core values.”

For every man & every woman of our beloved country. For every family who have hidden hopes. Lets dream for them. Let’s take #Panga for them. #HappyRepublicDay 🇮🇳 #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/Zjuo07YryX — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) January 26, 2020

On this special day let’s pledge to do our little bit everyday to better our nation in every possible way. Proud to be an Indian . Jaihind !! Happy Republic Day #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/HKC2WdnLsh — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 26, 2020

Kiara Advani posted a beautiful photo of herself with a caption that read, “Let’s spread the colour of love and togetherness.”

Swara Bhasker, commenting on the existing political scenario of the country, tweeted, “As we celebrate the day #India adopted her #Constitution let’s reflect on the irony of the fact that in India today, those who were constitutionally elected to uphold the constitution & govern accordingly have become the greatest threat to our Constitution.”

On the occasion of #RepublicDay 5 Cool Things You Did Not Know About The Indian Constitution | #Republic… https://t.co/4Uol9Zdgcs via @YouTube — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 26, 2020

In another tweet, she mentioned, “The most heartening aspect of this #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia is that ‘We the people of India..’ are on the streets upholding the justice and fraternity that our preamble speaks of.. standing up for the the spirit of the Constitution against the ‘govt. by the people’!”

