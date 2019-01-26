Happy Republic Day: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham and others wish their fans

The country is celebrating its 70th Republic Day and so are our famous film personalities. From Bollywood’s Bhai Salman Khan to the young gun Vicky Kaushal, stars have been wishing their followers a happy republic day on the social media.

Salman Khan tweeted,”#Bharat wishes every one a happy Republic Day… Jai Hind..@Bharat_TheFilm.”

Vicky Kaushal, who is riding high on the success of his latest offering Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the national flag and wrote, “झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा। Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, John Abraham, who is prepping for his upcoming movie Batla House shared a post that read, “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let’s strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019.”

Malayalam cinema’s pride Mohanlal, who was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan, wished his loved ones as well as he tweeted, “Salute to each and every soul who, with their limitless efforts and sacrifices, helped Our Motherland emerge as a great democratic nation. Hearty 70th Republic Day wishes to all! #HappyRepublicDay2019.”

We are progressing slowly.. but still miles to go..! Happy Republic Day everyone! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k0lt9QM5vo — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 26, 2019

I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It’s important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 26, 2019

Looking at our national flag fly high fills my heart with pride! This Republic Day let’s pledge to do our bit to make India a country which the world looks up to. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UMosYy0Hum — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff wished everyone in his own inimitable style as he thanked his stars for being born in India.

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Mahesh Babu, and director Kunal Kohli were among many who shared posts on the special day.